Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock
Buy Now

Advocate file image of Death Valley.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Coming off its first national championship in 12 seasons, LSU football is ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches poll released by USA Today.

Defending runner up Clemson is ranked first in the poll, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia to round out the top 4.

Here's the complete top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. USC
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. UCF
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

LSU entered the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP top 25 en route to its title run.

The Tigers will be without Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow and a handful of other starters from both sides of the ball last year.

It was announced last week that SEC will play a league-only schedule this season, starting Sep. 26.

LSU opens the season against Ole Miss.

View comments