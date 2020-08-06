Coming off its first national championship in 12 seasons, LSU football is ranked No. 5 in the preseason coaches poll released by USA Today.
Defending runner up Clemson is ranked first in the poll, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia to round out the top 4.
Here's the complete top 25:
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Minnesota
- North Carolina
- Utah
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa State
LSU entered the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP top 25 en route to its title run.
The Tigers will be without Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow and a handful of other starters from both sides of the ball last year.
It was announced last week that SEC will play a league-only schedule this season, starting Sep. 26.
LSU opens the season against Ole Miss.