An LSU coach ran into an offensive line meeting last week and flipped a table over. Binders and papers sprawled to the floor.
No, the coach wasn't Ed Orgeron. Or strength coach Tommy Moffitt.
It was Jake Peetz, LSU's first-year offensive coordinator.
Since the 38-year-old's arrival from the NFL in January, several LSU players have either told stories or repeated shared conclusions that Peetz has gained a reputation for infusing the team with new enthusiasm.
"He brings a lot of energy to the field," said Ed Ingram, LSU's starting left guard.
Ingram was one of the players who watched Peetz flipped the table over. The fifth-year senior laughed several times talking about the team's new play-caller, the man who's taking a literal approach to the figurative boost he's seeking to give an offense that was often inconsistent last season.
It's been well-documented that Orgeron consulted former passing game coordinator Joe Brady about filling his staff openings with coaches who understood the spread system Brady ran in tandem with former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger during LSU's record-breaking run for the national championship in 2019.
Brady, now the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator, gave Orgeron the names of two of his own assistants: Peetz, Brady's quarterbacks coach, and DJ Mangas, who is now LSU's passing game coordinator.
In Saturday's spring game, which kicks off at noon in Tiger Stadium, people will get to see publicly for themselves for the first time just how genuine this offensive renaissance is.
Orgeron already tempered expectations, telling reporters that this particular spring game will be just as "vanilla" as any other scrimmage in years past. There won't be any motions, any complicated personnel packages or any shifts. In short, they don't want to tip off opponents to the add-ons and intricate pieces from what made LSU's offense tick during its championship season.
But, even in the barebone basics, people will get to see how Peetz, a longtime quarterbacks coach, has developed the four players who make up what Orgeron has called the strongest quarterback room during his time in Baton Rouge.
LSU hasn't had a four-man quarterback battle since Joe Burrow transferred in from Ohio State and won the starting job in 2018. Myles Brennan, a fifth-year senior, was a part of that battle, and he waited two seasons before finally getting his shot as LSU's starting quarterback in 2020. Despite suffering a season-ending abdominal tear in Week 3 against Missouri — an injury so rare it could've produced a new surgery named after him — Brennan still ended up being LSU's leading passer with 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Brennan told reporters in March that he thought he was ascending before the injury kept him out of the season. He thought he was on an upward trend, building on the minute mistakes he made against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Missouri.
But there's legitimate contention from Max Johnson and TJ Finley — the sophomores who replaced Brennan in 2020 — who have been splitting equal reps with the first team along with early enrollee Garrett Nussmeier.
Johnson appears to be pushing Brennan the most. The 6-foot-5, 219-pound Georgia native, the son of Super Bowl champion quarterback Brad Johnson, was awarded by Orgeron the first snaps of spring football for leading the Tigers to dramatic comeback victories in the final two games against Florida and Ole Miss.
Orgeron has since said the first snap "really didn't matter" and could have easily been given to Brennan as well. But it's still a representation of how competitive the competition has been. All four quarterbacks will share equal snaps with the first team during Saturday's spring game, and, however the scrimmage goes, Orgeron insisted the competition will continue into fall camp.
Orgeron gave the same timeline in the 2018 quarterback competition. He didn't formally announce Burrow as LSU's starter until the Monday before the Tigers played Miami.
There's certainly a competitive component to the strategy of a prolonged quarterback battle. Orgeron isn't the only coach who thinks competition breeds success. But LSU's quarterback room was also cut in half in 2018 when Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse transferred during fall camp. Depth was a severe issue. At one point in 2018, while Brennan was nursing a back injury, walk-on Andre Sale was LSU's only option behind Burrow.
Coaches have since accepted that the game is now in the NCAA transfer portal era — a major factor that took a significant (although expected) further step on Wednesday, when the NCAA Division I Council voted to eliminate the rule that college football and basketball players have to sit out a year after transferring to another school for the first time in their career.
McMillan went on to start in six games at Tulane. Narcisse is now at UT-San Antonio. Quarterbacks find places to play. To be clear, no quarterback at LSU has given any indication they'll transfer. Aside from Nussmeier (true freshman don't normally speak to the media), they've all spoken about how close they've grown as a group and their dedication to the ongoing competition.
Johnson found out that Finley loves riding four-wheelers and goes mudding frequently. Brennan, an avid outdoorsman, has showed them all pictures of the hauls from his hunting trips and deep-sea fishing excursions.
"We all want to go fishing with Myles one day," Johnson said.
Still, quarterbacks find places to play, and LSU isn't the first elite program to build a quarterback stable while being aware of the transfer era. Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama, which started Tua Tagovailoa. Kelly Bryant transferred to Missouri from Clemson, which started Trevor Lawrence. Tate Martell left Ohio State for Miami once Justin Fields took hold of the Buckeyes. The list continues.
Part of the reason why Orgeron re-hired Austin Thomas as general manager this offseason was create a strategy that maintains a successful team in the transfer era.
That LSU is building a stable of quarterbacks can be seen as a proactive response to the changing factors of roster management in today's game. The Tigers have three underclassmen behind Brennan. Five-star Walker Howard is committed to LSU's 2022 class. Quarterback royalty Arch Manning is a top target in 2023.
"We want to make this Quarterback University," Peetz said at LSU's annual coaches caravan in March.
It's a quarterback competition LSU will gladly welcome. The quarterbacks already have.
"At the end of the day, we're all brothers," Finley said. "We're all pushing each other to be the best we each can be."