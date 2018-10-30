Fans and analysts around the country will be glued to their screens Tuesday night to watch the initial College Football Playoff rankings show.

ESPN will broadcast the rankings live, which will immediately be followed by an interview with playoff selection committee chairman Rob Mullens.

LSU, ranked No. 4 in both the Amway Coaches' Poll and AP Poll, is expected to hear its highest ranking in program history since the move from the BCS in 2014.

How to watch:

When: 6 p.m. CDT

Where: ESPN on television/ESPN streaming devices

ESPN will broadcast the 13-member selection committee's new rankings every Tuesday night through Nov. 27. The final rankings before bowl season will be announced Sunday, Dec. 2; the after conference championship games.

The top four teams in the final rankings will compete for the national title with the No. 1 seed and No. 4 seeds playing, and No. 2 and No. 3 squaring off in the semifinals.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas, and Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami will play host to this year's semifinal games.

Alabama is presumed to be ranked No. 1 in the initial rankings with Clemson and Notre Dame also in the mix for the top four.

One-loss teams Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State also could be in the mix for the fourth spot.