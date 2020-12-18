You can throw the records out when these two teams meet up, and that's a good thing -- because they aren't pretty.

But LSU heads into its final game of the season with positive vibes after a stunning upset of Florida, and has a chance to head into the offseason with positive momentum if its many freshmen contributors can deliver again.

Can Max Johnson deliver in his second start like he did in the first? Will Ed Orgeron get the better of his former stomping grounds and its first-year coach Lane Kiffin? Will they bring out the fog machines again?

THE GAME

WHO: Ole Miss (4-4) at LSU (4-65)

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

HOW TO WATCH LIVE

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena

LSU 38, Ole Miss 35

Ole Miss will have its yardage. Lane Kiffin is a masterful play caller, and LSU ranks last nationally in passing defense and still gave up 609 yards against Florida. But Ole Miss hasn't stopped the run very well this year, and that will keep LSU in this one. It's a close enough call to almost expect overtime.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 44, Ole Miss 37

I’m banking on a lot of things coming to pass for the Tigers by going with this score, namely that LSU will treat this one as its bowl game and will be eager to go out in a blaze of glory. If the Tigers can find something resembling their backs-to-the-wall togetherness they had at Florida, they will find a way to edge out the Rebels.

Wilson Alexander

LSU 41, Ole Miss 35

I originally picked Ole Miss, but then wide receiver Elijah Moore opted out Thursday afternoon, forcing Ole Miss to play without one of the nation's most productive receivers. Ole Miss' strength was its offense. With neither of these teams having great defenses — Ole Miss ranks last out of 127 teams in total defense, while LSU ranks 121st — the pick came down to the offenses. LSU's looks better now.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 45, Ole Miss 42

Both teams have capable offenses and shaky defenses (that's being nice), so the scoreboards should get a pretty good workout. Ole Miss is dead last among 127 FBS teams in total defense and 119th in scoring defense (38.8 ppg); LSU is only slightly better, ranking 121st in yards allowed and 95th in points allowed (33.3). If you like offense, you're in for a treat.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

7 | True freshman who started a game for LSU this season, the latest being Max Johnson and Kole Taylor

| True freshman who started a game for LSU this season, the latest being Max Johnson and Kole Taylor 28 | Consecutive starts for safety JaCoby Stevens, who'll play his final game for LSU

| Consecutive starts for safety JaCoby Stevens, who'll play his final game for LSU 4-0 | Ed Orgeron's record against Ole Miss, the team he coached from 2005-07

| Ed Orgeron's record against Ole Miss, the team he coached from 2005-07 20 | Consecutive non-losing seasons for LSU, a streak that's on the line against Ole Miss

