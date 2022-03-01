The honors for LSU guard Khayla Pointer continue to roll in as the 5-foot-7 senior was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference.
Pointer’s running mate, Alexis Morris, the team’s second-leading scorer was named to the second team, as voted on by conference coaches.
Pointer led LSU to the largest turnaround in SEC history, a 25-4 record and 13-3 for second place behind No. 1-ranked South Carolina. She was third in scoring (18.7), second in assists (5.1) and No. 17 in rebounding (6.5). Pointer was a second-team All-SEC pick two seasons ago.
Other milestones included becoming the first LSU player to compile 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a career, and the second Tiger to score a triple-double, which she did twice in 2022. Against Alabama last Thursday, she moved into second place all-time in assists behind Temeka Johnson.
Morris, a junior who transferred from Texas A&M, proved an outstanding complement to Pointer. She averaged 15.8 points per game, No. 10 in the SEC, and led LSU with 1.8 steals per game. Her value to the Tigers is underscored by the fact her absence because of injury in the last two games led to LSU scoring back-to-back season lows in points.
South Carolina center Aliyah Boston was named Player of the Year, and Dawn Staley, whose teams has remained No. 1 all season, was Coach of the Year.
The other first-team selections include: Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard; Florida’s Kiara Smith; Georgia’s Jenna Staiti; Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin; Tennessee’s Jordan Horston; and South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson.
Second-team elections include: Alabama’s Brittany Davis; Arkansas’ Amber Ramirez; Auburn’s Aicha Coulibaly; Georgia’s Que Morrison; Mississippi State’s Anastasia Hayes; Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank; South Carolina’s Zia Cooke; and Tennessee’s Tamari Key.
SEC women’s basketball postseason awards
First-team All-SEC
Kiara Smith, Florida
Jenna Staiti, Georgia
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Second-team All-SEC
Brittany Davis, Alabama
Amber Ramirez, Arkansas
Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn
Que Morrison, Georgia
Alexis Morris, LSU
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Samara Spencer, Arkansas
Jersey Wolfenbarger, Arkansas
Alberte Rimdal, Florida
Jada Walker, Kentucky
Denae Carter, Mississippi State
Sara Puckett, Tennessee