After six weeks of preparation and competition, the LSU track and field program enters the postseason portion of the 2022 indoor schedule this weekend.
The No. 4 LSU women and No. 21 men’s team will be vying for honors in the Southeastern Conference indoor championships at Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The competition is the penultimate meet of the indoor season for collegians, who'll compete in the NCAA indoor championships March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
But the SEC meet is first up for coach Dennis Shaver, who will have 39 athletes in the meet with 20 women and 19 men representing the Tigers.
The meet gets under way at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Both days of competition will be streamed on the SEC Network+ with a tape-delayed airing at 7 p.m. Sunday on the SEC Network.
LSU has two athletes who have individual SEC indoor titles as Abby O’Donoghue won the high jump at the 2019 meet and Lisa Gunnarsson won the pole vault in 2020.
Even though she didn’t repeat in 2021, Gunnarsson is one of the favorites this year after claiming the titles at the 2021 NCAA indoor and outdoor meets.
The LSU women have won at least one individual title at the SEC indoor for 37 consecutive seasons.
Four Tigers go into the conference meet with the top marks in the SEC in their respective events, a list that’s headed by Gunnarsson’s clearance of 14 feet, 9½ inches in the pole vault at the LSU Bayou Bengal meet.
Gunnarsson's mark also stands as the national leader.
The other leaders are men’s triple jumper Sean Dixon-Bodie, who sailed 53-10½ at the Tyson Invitational, and hurdlers Alia Armstrong and Eric Edwards Jr.
Armstrong, who is undefeated in the 60-meter hurdles this season, leads the nation with a time of 7.81 seconds, while Edwards has a season’s-best of 7.60.