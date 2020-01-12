The bright lights shine down on Trevor Lawrence.
In a national championship overloaded with radiant stars like Heisman winner Joe Burrow and soundbite-friendly coaches like Ed Orgeron and Dabo Swinney, no one is quite as immediately recognizable as the long-haired Lawrence.
Yet, Clemson’s sophomore quarterback hardly elicits an emotion, sitting behind a raised podium in Xavier’s Convocation Center on Saturday morning, peppered with question after question in his 45-minute mandatory media session in the lead-up to Monday’s CFP championship game against LSU.
He shows no annoyance when asked for the fifth time about playing the equivalent of a road game in New Orleans, or the ninth time he’s asked about what he likes about Burrow, or even when someone peppers him with famous tiger mascots (like Frosted Flakes’ Tony) and whether they better fit Clemson or LSU.
For what it’s worth, Lawrence recognizes it will be a hostile environment, respects Burrow’s elusiveness while keeping his eyes downfield and thinks Tony’s orange makes him more like Clemson.
But the main take away is that not a lot seems to get to Lawrence.
“Yeah, I'm ready,” Lawrence said. "We've had a lot of media days. We had a couple at the Fiesta Bowl, then this one now. I'm ready just to practice and get to the game honestly. This isn't like a bowl week experience. It's condensed, so we're ready to just do our prep and get out there and play.”
He’s done this too many times to get rankled by it, though. This is his fourth CFP game, his second national championship trip and has a CFP MVP trophy and a couple of Atlantic Coast Conference rings on his résumé before even celebrating his 21st birthday.
So, Lawrence recognizes the hysteria. He looks in the eyes of whichever one of the roving throng of reporters is talking to him, flips back his long blonde hair and answers in a mostly milquetoast, but respectful response.
Over and over again.
“You know, once the game gets started none of this stuff really matters,” Lawrence said. “There’s a lot of buildup and it’s a lot of fun, but really once you get through the first play, you really don’t even think about the stakes of it like that anymore. You just have to play the game. I guess it’s nice to have some experience and have been there before, but I don’t think it’s much different than how I was last year.”
In many ways, responses like that, recognizing but not patronizing during a repetitive and sometimes silly media session encapsulate some of Lawrence’s greatness.
“Trevor is the same guy every single day, and that's what so beautiful about him,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot said. “I think that's why he's able to play the way he does, because he's the same person every day. There is no up and down. He's consistent. Consistency over an extended period of time equals greatness.
“I think that's what he understands, and doesn't deviate from that.”
But it’s not the only thing that makes Lawrence stand out. He can spin it a little bit, too.
Since taking over midway through last season, the former five-star from Cartersville, Georgia, has thrown for 6,711 yards, completing 66.4 percent of his passes, tossing a dizzying 66 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions.
Oh, and when faced against one of nation’s toughest secondaries in the semifinals, he added another dimension, rushing for 107 yards against undefeated Ohio State, blazing down the sideline for a game-changing 67-yard touchdown run that turned the game in Clemson’s favor.
“It shows you the type of championship quarterback he is that he started extending plays with his feet,” LSU coach Ed Oregon said. “I thought he took the Ohio State game in his own hands to win that football game, and you can see his determination and his grit and his courage, just like you see in our quarterback.”
But, really, Lawrence’s headline statistic is an obvious one. His record.
“25-0,” Burrow quickly rattled off when asked what he admired most about his quarterback counterpart. “That’s the biggest thing. He’s a winner. Seems to love playing football. Finds a way to win.”
Although Lawrence did remind people he was the losing quarterback in the spring game.
“People forget about that one,” he deadpanned.
With a record like that and numbers behind him, it’s easy to point to his causal nature and correlate the success. But, Lawrence doesn’t believe it’s quite that easy.
He just makes it look like it is.
“His demeanor really doesn’t change,” junior running back Travis Etienne said. “He uses his weapons and he knows his abilities. When you have a team as good as ours he knows what he can do and what we can do. I think that’s why this has all gone the way it has. He’s always the same guy.”