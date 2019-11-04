While Ed Orgeron held his press conference Monday previewing LSU's upcoming game against Alabama, the coach told a story from his own college recruitment that involved former Alabama coach Bear Bryant.
Growing up near the coast in south Louisiana, Orgeron developed a passion for LSU football shared by his family. As he became a talented lineman at South Lafourche High School in the late 1970s, Bryant wanted to scheduled an in-home visit.
"Bear was going to come to my house," Orgeron said, "but Daddy said, 'Nope.'"
Though he considered Alabama, Orgeron went to play football at LSU. He later ended up at Northwestern State, where he graduated in 1984. Three years ago, Orgeron became the head coach at LSU, fulling a lifelong dream. He now has the Tigers ranked No. 1 in the country.
Bryant won six national championships over 25 years at Alabama, and a statue of him resides outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, where LSU will try to beat the Crimson Tide this Saturday for the first time since 2011.
"I would not want anybody else in the country on our offense or our defense than our football team that we have right here," Orgeron said. "I believe in these guys."