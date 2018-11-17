What began with a celebration for the senior class eventually gave way to playing time for Tigers who haven’t had their number called a lot this season in LSU's 42-10 victory over Rice on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Seniors like Foster Moreau and Nick Brossette turned in solid performances as LSU took a commanding 35-3 second-half lead. Myles Brennan and Lanard Fournette made the most of their chances after that.
Brennan, a sophomore quarterback, has been hampered by a injury in recent weeks. There was a buzz of anticipation when he warmed up on the sideline with 6:20 left in the third quarter.
Bolstered by an NCAA rule that allows players to appear in up to four games without losing the option to redshirt, LSU’s opportunity to play Brennan was one that came with little risk.
Brennan saw action in six games as a freshman, and completed 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards. He had two interceptions and one touchdown. His most productive game came against Syracuse when he was 4 for 6 for 75 yards.
Against Rice, Brennan completed 5 of 6 passes for 65 yards.
Brennan came in for starter Joe Burrow and finished the game. He directed the LSU offense on its last three series, including a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.
That scoring drive came early in the fourth quarter, and primarily featured the running of Fournette. Brennan did his part with a 39-yard completion to Justin Jefferson, who ran a deep out before wriggling down the right sideline to the Rice 16. Two plays later, Fournette got his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run.
On the drive, Fournette carried five times for 41 yards.
Tight end Foster Moreau turned in a senior night to remember, catching five passes for 73 yards, both career highs.
Moreau’s previous single-game high was four catches earlier this season against Louisiana Tech. Against Rice, Moreau hit that number in the first half pulling in four receptions for 55 yards.
The highlight was Moreau’s 13-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Moreau was all alone in the middle of the field and scored easily after pulling in Burrow’s throw. It was Moreau’s fifth career touchdown, and his first since a 60-yard TD reception at Ole Miss in 2017.
Moreau’s biggest gainer was a 19-yard reception midway through the first quarter. The catch got LSU started on a three-play, 66-yard drive that led to the Tigers' second touchdown.
Moreau also helped get LSU’s third touchdown drive rolling. His 17-yard reception on second-and-9 from the LSU 22 had the Tigers on their way. The drive bridged the first and second quarters and covered 79 yards in 10 plays.
Brossette ran 14 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry.
Also seeing his first action of the season was freshman running back Tae Provens, who entered on the LSU’s final possession. Provens showed a burst as he ran for 12 yards on his first carry.
Freshman guard Chasen Hines saw action, as did sophomore cornerback Mannie Netherly.
LSU inserted sophomore Jontre Kirklin in at quarterback on its second possession. Kirklin, who ran to the left side from the shotgun, fumbled on the play, and Rice’s Prudy Calderon recovered.
The play was Kirklin’s second rush of the season, and the only one he had in the game.