LSU men's basketball player and University High graduate Wayde Sims, 20, was killed in a shooting early Friday morning near the Southern University campus, according to Baton Rouge police.
Several people — public officials, school administrators, coaches and athletic directors — voiced their condolences throughout the day Friday.
Here is what some of them had to say:
"Early this morning, we got the call that you never want to get as a head coach." — Will Wade, LSU men's basketball coach
"This world that we live in of athletics has its ups and its downs, and there's no lower downs than what happened last night. It is an absolute tragedy when a young life gets cut off so senselessly. I've been doing this for over 40 years and this may be the saddest day I have ever experienced in my career." — Joe Alleva, LSU athletic director
"Devastated, shocked and saddened by the news this morning of my family member and former player Wayde Sims. Please keep his wonderful and loving parents Wayne and Fay in your thoughts and prayers through these difficult times." — Johnny Jones, former LSU men's basketball coach and cousin to the Sims family
"Wayde always had a smile on his face and he was great with kids, including my kids. What a terrible loss ... this is tragic." — Joe Spencer, University High head boys basketball coach
"This is just so raw right now." — Jill White, U-High athletic director
"Our hearts break for Wayde Sims’ family. This is a devastating loss for the LSU family, his hometown of Baton Rouge, & the entire state of LA. Donna and I ask that you join your prayers to ours as we remember this remarkably talented young man who has been taken from us too soon." — John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana
"My prayers and condolences are with the family, friends, and LSU teammates of Wayde Sims. I receive a phone call each time a homicide occurs. All of the lives lost weigh heavily on my mind, and this morning’s tragedy is no different. We simply must do better as a community." — Sharon Weston Broome, Mayor-President of Baton Rouge
“I am deeply saddened and devastated about the tragic death of Wayde Sims. On behalf of the Southern University Athletic Department and the Southern University basketball family, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the Sims family, his mother, Fay, his father, Wayne, and the LSU basketball family.” — Roman Banks, Southern University athletic director
"We're going to do everything we can for his family and for the team. Provide counseling. Like I told the team this morning: this is a day they'll never forget. They'll never forget this day. It will live with them forever." — Alleva
"He was just an unbelievable person and just (was) continuing to grow and had just done a great job of building a bridge with our team. And that's what makes it so tough for all of us. Everybody liked him. Anybody he came in contact with, you automatically loved him. Love his personality." — Wade
"Wayde grew up in Baton Rouge and knew a lot of people not just on the basketball team. His footprint permeates the whole campus." — Alleva
"(Wayde) had an unbelievable spirit to him and everybody that was around him was drawn to him." — Wade
"There was no other option for him (than LSU). His father played here. He grew up here. Went to (University) high school here. He loved LSU. He loved Baton Rouge. He had a tiger tattooed on his arm. He had (area code) 225 on his arm. He just loved everything about it." — Wade
"This is your worst nightmare as a coach. This is what you worry about at all times. There's problems everywhere. So, you just want to educate your guys as best as possible and stay away from those situations. Unfortunately, sometimes those lessons are the toughest." — Wade