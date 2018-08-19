LSU is ranked No. 25 in the AP preseason poll, which was released Monday morning.
LSU has been ranked in the AP preseason poll in 18 consecutive seasons.
The last time the program was ranked within the Top 10 was 2016, when they were ranked No. 5.
The last time LSU held its ranked status throughout the season was in 2013, when the Tigers started the season ranked 12th and finished 14th with a 21-14 win over Iowa in the Outback Bowl.
The last time LSU started the season ranked No. 1 was 1959.
In the 83-year history of the AP poll, LSU has been ranked in the preseason in 42 seasons.
- Average LSU historical preseason ranking: 10
- Number of times ranked in the AP preseason poll: 41
- Number of times a preseason-ranked LSU finished ranked: 32
- Number of times LSU ranked outside the Top 10 in the preseason and finished ranked in the Top 10: 8