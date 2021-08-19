Women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is staying in the family in assembling her first coaching staff at LSU, she announced this week.

Seven of the nine members have ties to Mulkey, who went 632-104 and won three national championships in 21 seasons, including the latest hire, Chante’ Crutchfield, as assistant director of basketball operations/recruiting. Crutchfield was a graduate assistant on Mulkey’s first staff at Baylor in the 2000-01 season.

Already aboard are associate head coach Sytia Messer, assistants Daphne Mitchell and Kaylin Rice, assistant athletic director of basketball operations Johnny Derrick, player personnel director Jennifer Roberts and assistant director of basketball operations Jordin Westbrook, all with past ties to Mulkey.

Also on staff are assistant director of basketball operations Joe Schwartz and administrative coordinator Renee Braud.

Messer spent the past eight seasons on Mulkey’s Baylor staff during which the Bears went 260-23 and won eight Big 12 titles and one national championship.

Mitchell worked for six years in operations at Baylor and will step back into an on-court role, assisting in recruiting, scouting, game preparation and social media. Rice worked as a student manager, graduate assistant and operations assistant before spending the past two seasons as a floor coach. She will coach guards and help with scouting and recruiting.

Derrick has been with Mulkey all 21 seasons of her coaching career, the first seven as an assistant and the last 14 in the role he will assume at LSU. Roberts worked with Mulkey at Louisiana Tech and joined her at Baylor where she became one of the nation’s top recruiters. Crutchfield will assist with recruiting, game tape and scouting.

Westbrook was a student manager for four years at Baylor and worked in operations the last two seasons. Schwartz previously worked for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and has graphic design among his responsibilities. Braud, a longtime member of the LSU athletic department, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the basketball office.

