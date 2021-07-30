He didn’t know at the time, but when Cam Thomas entered the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the NBA draft Thursday night the former LSU star was already home.

It became official a few hours later when Thomas, who worked out for the Brooklyn Nets last month, was picked by the Nets with the 27th selection of the first round.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard who led the Southeastern Conference last season with 23.0 points a game and was fourth nationally as the highest-scoring freshman, had to sit around a little longer than he had hoped when the draft unfolded.

But it was worth the wait as far as he was concerned.

The Nets, eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals last month by the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, are a strong offensive-minded team.

Coached by former NBA all-star guard Steve Nash, the Nets are led by perennial all-stars James Harden, who Thomas said is his favorite NBA player, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Thomas was also a high-volume scorer in high school and AAU ball before that. He was confident he’ll fit in with the Nets’ big three, noting “you can never have too much scoring.”

The Nets ranked second this past season with 118.6 points a game, just 1.5 points behind the Bucks.

“I feel great about it, going to Brooklyn,” Thomas said in his first meeting with reporters. “I watch all of those offensive guys get buckets; just being around them, I feel like it’s a match made in heaven.

“We’re going to figure it out. I’m going to get my shots, and, of course, they’re going to get their shots. I have to make the most of my shots.”

LSU coach Will Wade, who was with Thomas and his family at the draft, said many times this season that the five-star recruit was the best scorer he’s ever coached.

Thomas said he’ll be more than that on a team with an abundance of stars.

“I’m here to bring a great attitude and to be a great teammate, scoring power and being an all-around player,” he said. “Defense, playmaking, rebounding, whatever the team needs, I’m bringing that.”

Thomas said he had a workout and visit with the Nets early in the process after declaring for the draft on April 15.

“They loved me and I loved their vibe. ... I felt like everything was in place,” he said. “We had an interview with them about a week ago. I felt like it was a match made in heaven, all our personalities connected.

“I’m so happy that I’m here, I can’t wait to get to work.”

Watford, Smart get free-agent deals

While Thomas had his named called, former teammates Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart were not picked in the two-round, 60-player draft.

Both quickly landed with NBA teams, however, agreeing to terms shortly after midnight.

Watford signed a two-way contract with the Portland Traiblazers and Smart agreed to a contract with the Miami Heat.

Watford posted a tweet with an illustration that showed him in his LSU uniform with the Trailblazers logo in the middle and Smart, also via Twitter, confirmed that he would be joining the Heat.