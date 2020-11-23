Starting LSU wide receiver Racey McMath is not expected to play against Texas A&M after suffering an injury in the Tigers' 27-24 win at Arkansas on Saturday.
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound senior pulled up hobbling after running a deep route in the third quarter. After laying down on the sideline and holding his left leg, McMath hopped on one leg as athletic trainers helped him to the training table. He did not return in the game.
"Racey's out," LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday. "He's very doubtful for the game."
McMath, whom Orgeron spoke highly of during the offseason, has started in all six of LSU's games this season, and he recorded his first career touchdown reception against Arkansas.
The double-move in man coverage McMath used made him a wide open target for the 30-yard touchdown pass from TJ Finley, which gave LSU a 10-7 lead with 13:54 left in the second quarter.
It was indicative of the kind of receiver Orgeron thought McMath could be, and, at least for this week, the offensive coaching staff will have to dig into a deep, yet young, group of receivers to replace McMath.
True freshman Kayshon Boutte entered the game after McMath's injury, and, after finishing the game with three catches for 31 yards, he's one of the players expected to fill in.
Trey Palmer, who had a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown against South Carolina, missed his first game of the season against Arkansas. The 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore was on the sideline in sweats. Orgeron said he hopes Palmer will be back this week.
Orgeron also named Jontre Kirklin (10 catches, 148 yards, two touchdowns) and Koy Moore (eight catches, 70 yards) as potential replacements.
"We have a lot of choices," Orgeron said.