A brief recap of LSU’s 80-76 win against Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday night:
The good
LSU had a huge night in two important, but often-overlooked, categories in the box score: free-throw shooting and rebounding. The Tigers were 24 of 27 at the free-throw line for 88.9% after making their final 10 in the last 6:35 to cap an 11-of-12 second half. LSU also outrebounded Ole Miss 47-31 with Trendon Watford getting a game-high 10. Emmitt Williams had seven, while Javonte Smart and Marlon Taylor had six each.
The bad
LSU let Ole Miss' All-Southeastern Conference guard Breein Tyree get off to a hot start, and the Tigers paid for it when Tyree scored a career-high 36 points — the highest-scoring game by an individual against LSU this season. The Tigers never had an answer for Tyree, who got going early and whose confidence grew as the game went along to nearly will his team to a big victory.
Player of the game
With Charles Manning out with a fractured bone in his foot, Taylor returned from his own foot injury and looked very much like the player he was a year ago. He had a season-high 13 points with a huge 3-pointer in the second half to go with his six rebounds. He also was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line, with four coming when LSU was 10 of 10 in the final 6:35.
Key stat
LSU clamped down on Ole Miss' offense in the final 6:54 of the contest. The Rebels were 11 of 18 from the field at that point and held a 67-61 lead, but they made just 3 of 11 field-goal attempts down the stretch. LSU's turned-up defense worked hand-in-hand with the offense, which scored 19 points to take the victory.
Who's next?
LSU (13-4, 5-0 SEC) will return home to take on Florida (12-5, 4-1) on Tuesday night. The 6 p.m. contest will be televised by the SEC Network. Florida, which topped Ole Miss by 16 last Tuesday night, hammered Auburn 69-47 Saturday.