LSU left 11 runners on base Saturday as Auburn skated by with a 6-4 win at Alex Box Stadium to take two out of three games in the weekend battle of the Tigers.
The offensive difference between the teams was marginal as Auburn had nine hits to LSU’s 11, but it was the timing of those hits that allowed the orange and blue to prevail.
For the second week in a row, Sam Dutton got the nod as the LSU starting pitcher for a Southeastern Conference series finale. After giving up a sac fly in the first inning, he kept Auburn (19-9, 5-4 SEC) scoreless through the next two. Ryan Dyal's RBI single in the fourth for Auburn broke a 1-1 tie and chased Dutton after 3⅔ innings.
LSU (19-9, 4-5) would use four more pitchers, but Auburn added four more runs and never relinquished the lead thereafter.
"Our pitching is doing fine, but when you compound the defensive miscues on top of asking guys to do as much as they possibly can, then you just put a lot of pressure on the offense. But hey man, welcome to the top of college baseball," LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
LSU also couldn’t keep Sonny DiChiara silent Saturday.
Going into the game, LSU had held the SEC leader in batting average and slugging percentage in check by pitching him carefully. He was 1 for 5 with five walks Thursday and Friday combined, but he was 4 for 5 with three RBIs Saturday.
Auburn scored its first run on a sac fly by Brody Moore after Kason Howell drew a walk and DiChiara doubled. LSU responded in the bottom of the second when both Jacob Berry and Brayden Jobert singled, and Jordan Thompson drove home Berry with a single up the middle to tie the score.
LSU was hitting Auburn right-hander Joseph Gonzalez just fine, compiling seven hits through his first six innings of work. But Gonzalez allowed just the lone run while wiggling out of jams in four of the six innings with runners in scoring position.
With Auburn up 2-1, DiChiara launched a two-run homer in the fifth off Devin Fontenot, who had come on in relief of Dutton in the fourth. That brought the score to 4-1 and after he forced a flyout, left-hander Riley Cooper took the mound.
LSU barely escaped the seventh inning still trailing by three. Blake Rambusch reached first on Cade Doughty’s fielding error, and Paul Gervase relieved Cooper with a runner on first and one out. He allowed DiChiara’s third hit before walking Moore to load the bases.
A raucous crowd made noise as Gervase struck out the next two batters to escape the inning, meeting his teammates who spilled out of the dugout to meet him.
The momentum carried to LSU's half of the seventh as Tre' Morgan and Berry hit RBI singles to cut LSU's deficit to 4-3, but LSU left three more stranded when Josh Pearson popped up with the bases loaded to end the threat.
"I don't think we ever feel like we're out of the game," Thompson said. "We could be down 7-0 early and we know that we're going to come back and score a bunch of runs. We just keep trying to put good at-bats together and hope that they follow each other."
Auburn responded by widening its lead to 6-3 in the eighth inning. Morgan hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to set the final score.
LSU's recent difficulties at home against SEC opponents is something Johnson wants to focus on.
"They were 1-8 as a program last year and as a program, we've lost six out of seven home SEC series, so we've got to get that turned around," Johnson said. "It's very easy to look at series this, series that. It's about work, it's about self-discipline, it's about not getting discouraged and continuing to invest in things that we need to do to get better."