Kiya Johnson, LSU’s star junior gymnast, first injured her Achilles tendon two years ago during a walk-through in Gainesville, Florida, head coach Jay Clark said Monday.
The pain began on a routine vault, he said, when Johnson felt discomfort after sprinting down the runway. Since then, Clark said the team has tried everything to fix the soreness. The pandemic-forced shutdown, when Johnson had zero access to a gym, didn’t work. Neither did a summer off from gymnastics, when Clark told Johnson to rest her foot.
After defeating Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and Auburn on Saturday, LSU gymnastics will travel to Gainesville, Florida, at 5 p.m. CST Friday (SEC Network) to face Florida, which presents an even greater challenge. For LSU, Friday’s meet will be the first in a stretch of four meets packed into two weeks. Clark said the schedule, modified to accommodate COVID-19 outbreaks, will prepare the team for the postseason.
But the stretch will surely come with some rest for LSU’s two best athletes, Johnson and Haleigh Bryant, both ailing from lingering foot injuries. LSU will need both if they want any shot at a deep postseason run.
“It is what it is,” Clark said Monday. “If you had a crystal ball to know how this was gonna work out, that would help.”
Clark said Johnson is “hurting worse” after the Auburn meet, where she competed in the all-around and scored a perfect 10 in her first floor routine of the season. Clark planned to ease her into the new season, and Monday, he said she’s as healthy as she’ll get.
“I didn't know she’d get a 10 first time out on floor,” Clark said. “She’s amazing. She can do that. There’s a lot of different types of athletes out there, and she’s one that doesn’t lose things. The timing doesn’t go away.”
Bryant is still suffering from a torn plantar fascia in her foot, Clark said. The injury can’t get worse, so through the rest of the season, she’ll have to fight through that pain. Against Auburn, Bryant too scored a 10 despite injury, this time on vault.
“I don’t know there’s ever been a bigger, better vault done in college gymnastics at the level of consistency that she does it,” Clark said. “There’s not a lot of adjectives to describe the amplitude and bigness of Haleigh Bryant’s gymnastics.”
Desiderio earns SEC honor
Fifth-year LSU senior Christina Desiderio was named SEC specialist of the week on Tuesday by the league office for her performance against Auburn.
Desiderio had arguably the best meet of her career, leading off LSU on balance beam with a 9.925 and leading the Tigers off on floor with a career high 9.95. Her previous career high on floor was a 9.90.
It was Desiderio's first SEC weekly award since earning freshman of the week honors in 2018. Lee and Auburn's Sophia Groth were named SEC gymnast and freshman of the week, respectively.
"She was a big key in that meet," Clark said. "That's incredible. People don't understand, there's not that many teams in the country that have somebody that can start you off at that level. Those are scores that come at the tail end of most lineups in most cases."
Holy Trinity
Florida is the fourth-ranked team in the country, and the top-ranked team in the SEC. The Gators’ best athlete is senior Trinity Thomas, a decorated all-around competitor from York, Pennsylvania, who is ranked third-best individually in the nation so far this season.
After her recruitment, Thomas nearly enrolled at LSU, Clark said.
“We love Trinity. We wanted Trinity pretty bad,” Clark said. “I got to know her and her family pretty well during the process. She’s not just a great gymnast, just a great person, and I always look forward to seeing her, not (just) from a competitive standpoint.”
Thomas is an 18-time All-American, with four NCAA honors and 14 from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WGCA). She was the 2020 SEC Gymnast of the Year, and the 2019 SEC vault champion. She was named the 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year, and has been named SEC Gymnast of the Week 15 times, a conference record.
Throughout her career, Thomas has scored a perfect 10 eight times, three on both bars and floor and twice on beam. Her career-high on vault is a 9.975.
Clark said Monday that just like Auburn's Lee, Thomas raises Florida’s ceiling and ups the stakes for LSU.
“There’s a ton of mutual respect and admiration that goes on, and Trinity’s that way,” Clark said. “Some of our kids know her very, very well.”
Too many 10s?
On Saturday, LSU and Auburn combined to score three 10s, bringing the nation’s total to 23 this season.
That’s an unusually high number for this point in the season. Since 2017, judges across the country have awarded an average of 34.6 perfect scores per season, according to RoadToNationals. If the pace keeps up, the number will balloon past that threshold.
Clark was asked Monday what he believes is the reason behind the anomaly. Are judges being too generous? He pointed to a different culprit.
“A lot of teams returned seniors that were fifth-years that had a tremendous amount of experience under their belt,” he said. “I think a lot of teams are in that situation right now, where they have a superstar senior who was great for them last year, and they get a bonus year out of them, and they brought in some great freshmen to replace them, and so now you got this amazing situation where you got teams that have competition in their gyms and iron sharpening iron, as the old adage is.
“It just raises the expectation levels for everybody.”