The middleman on the receiving end of LSU basketball coach Will Wade’s “strong-ass offer” for a recruit is Shannon Forman Sr., according to a Yahoo! Sports report posted Thursday morning.

Forman, a star player at Southern Lab in the 1990s who won four straight state titles, is named in emails convicted basketball hustler and aspiring agent Christian Dawkins wrote to his bosses at ASM Sports, a major pro sports agency, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Wade also referred to “Shannon” in the June 2017 wiretapped phone call with Dawkins in which he groused about trouble with a middleman, “Shannon,” in closing a deal for a recruit, according to Yahoo! Sports, which cited multiple unnamed sources identifying “Shannon” as Forman.

In the wiretapped call, the contents of which Yahoo! Sports and ESPN reported on March 7, Wade spoke about “this Smart thing,” presumably a reference to standout LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart, who was a star player at Scotlandville High and a four-star college prospect at the time.

Wade indicated that the middleman — identified by Yahoo! Sports as Forman — wanted a bigger cut of the offer, though the specifics of the “strong-ass offer” Wade made weren’t detailed.

"The problem was, I know why he didn't take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit," Wade said on the call with Dawkins, which was secretly recorded by the FBI. "It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn't explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn't get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal."

In another wiretapped call with Dawkins, reported by ESPN, Wade joked about offering to compensate more than the “rookie minimum” and said he’d closed deals for “as good of players as him” that were “a lot simpler than this.”

Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university March 8 after refusing to meet with LSU and NCAA officials to discuss the wiretapped phone calls with Dawkins.

Wade hasn’t disputed the authenticity of the wiretaps or denied wrongdoing but said the portions of the calls reported publicly “don’t begin to tell the whole story” and asked LSU fans and others to “withhold their judgment until the record is complete.”

Smart missed LSU’s regular season finale, a blowout win over Vanderbilt, but was cleared after the initial steps in an investigation by LSU and the NCAA turned up no evidence of wrongdoing.

“Though the inquiry is not closed, after multiple additional interviews, there has been no wrongdoing identified to date," LSU said in a statement announcing Smart's reinstatement.

Tom Skinner, LSU’s general counsel and vice president of legal affairs, said LSU interviewed two people who might be the middleman — unnamed in the initial ESPN and Yahoo! Sports reports — referenced in the call as part of the investigation.

Skinner didn’t name those interviewed and it wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if Forman was among them. LSU officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the report or whether Smart’s status for LSU’s next NCAA tournament game would be affected.

LSU plays Michigan State in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at 6:08 p.m., LSU’s first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2006.

Smart told Yahoo! Sports Thursday morning he’s known Forman “most of my life” and said Forman coached him in middle school.

"He's my mentor. He's real close to me, and he looks out for me. He's been there most of my life,” Smart told Yahoo! Sports in the LSU locker room in D.C., where the team is preparing to play Michigan State. “When I really got into basketball, he was there for me. When I really started to focus on basketball, he was always there for me."

Smart declined to comment on Forman’s alleged involvement in his recruiting. “I don’t know about that,” he told Yahoo! Sports. “I don’t have any comment about that.”

Forman declined to comment when reached by Yahoo! Sports. Attempts by The Advocate to reach Forman were unsuccessful.

“I’ve met Shannon,” said interim LSU coach Tony Benford when asked about Forman by a reporter at a press conference Thursday morning. “He's been, I don't know as far as mentoring. I know he's got a relationship with Javonte. That's all I know.”

Forman has coached youth basketball in Baton Rouge for several years but hasn’t been involved in any area high school programs, nor does he appear to have coached summer or travel teams for high school-aged players, although Yahoo! Sports refers to him as a Baton Rouge basketball “fixture.”

A star high school player in the mid-1990s at Southern Lab, Forman was recruited to play at the University of Memphis by then-head coach Tic Price, who’d just come over from the University of New Orleans, and Price’s assistant, Louisiana native and future LSU head coach Johnny Jones.

An email written by Dawkins and viewed by Yahoo! Sports appears to link Forman to both Smart and Brandon Sampson, a former Louisiana Mr. Basketball as a star at Madison Prep who played for Jones at LSU.

"I met with ... Shannon Forman, who has Javonte smart (sic). (Forman) had two kids in the elite 24 game that have a shot down the line. And he also wants to give us Brandon Sampson,” Dawkins wrote in the email to his bosses, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The Under Armour Elite 24 game that year included both Smart and Sampson along with current LSU star freshman forward Naz Reid, who played high school basketball in New Jersey.

Dawkins listed payments to Sampson in a proposed business plan he emailed to potential partners in early September 2017, Sampson’s junior year and Wade’s first year as LSU’s head coach following Jones’ firing at the end of the 2016-2017 season.

Dawkins listed potential payments of $500 per month for Sampson until December 2017, then $1,000 per month through April 2018, according to ESPN, which obtained the business plan and reported it in November.

It’s unclear whether Dawkins ever approached Sampson to offer payments. Dawkins was arrested by the FBI just weeks after writing the email as part of a wide-ranging federal probe into college basketball corruption.

Sampson left LSU at the end of last season to pursue a professional career. He’s currently under a so-called “two-way” contract to split time between the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the team’s minor-league affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Sealed court documents and bank records obtained by Yahoo! Sports in February 2018 also listed a payment of $16,000 from Dawkins and his former boss, former high-profile NBA agent Andy Miller, to standout guard Tim Quarterman during Quarterman’s junior season at LSU in 2015-16.