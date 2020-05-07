The LSU basketball team will meet South Florida in December as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta, the school announced Thursday.
The game is set for Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the home venue of the Atlanta Hawks. A tipoff time was not announced.
LSU-South Florida is part of a quadruple header scheduled for that day along with Alabama-Clemson, Mississippi State-Dayton and Auburn-Memphis. Kentucky will play Georgia Tech on Nov. 27 as part of the same event.
Three of the participating teams (Dayton, Kentucky and Auburn) finished in the AP Top 25. The event will also include a high school showcase and functions benefiting charities and local students at various locations throughout the city.
Travel packages and game tickets will be available at a later date. For more information visit www.theviigroup.net.