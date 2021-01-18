A familiar name has returned to Baton Rouge, a coach who, behind the scenes, helped support a record-breaking LSU offense that produced a national championship.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a Monday evening radio interview with WWL that he has re-hired Jorge Munoz as an analyst on his coaching staff. Munoz left LSU last year, joining former Tigers defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor, and, after one season, Munoz was let go.
Orgeron called Munoz "a big get for us," while also announcing that his son, Parker Orgeron, a former wide receiver at McNeese State, has also been hired as an analyst.
Munoz arrived in Baton Rouge as an analyst in 2019, after he spent a full season away from coaching when he was part of the UL Ragin' Cajuns staff that was fired after the 2017 football season.
From 2008 to 2017, Munoz served variant seasons as UL's passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator.
He'd spent the previous 10 seasons climbing the coaching ranks from his start at Bethany College, where he was a two-time All-American quarterback, up to a three-year stint with Eastern Illinois as wide receiver coach, co-offensive coordinator then full-time coordinator.
Munoz's role at LSU was often done out of the public eye. Analysts aren't permitted to have on-field coaching duties with players, according to NCAA rules, and he spent most of his time breaking down game film and preparing game plans for upcoming opponents.
Munoz specialized in planning LSU's blitz protections, and his prowess in creating game plans for offensive line coach James Cregg was enough for former quarterback Joe Burrow to thank Munoz during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in 2019.
Orgeron said Munoz "really did all our protections" on Tuesday mornings at 5 a.m. with Cregg, and the head coach said LSU could've used Munoz's eye last season, when the Tigers ranked 96th nationally with 25 sacks allowed.
"We missed him last year," Orgeron said. "So he's back. In fact, I talked to him today. That's a big get for us."