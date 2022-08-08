Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Tuesday marks 26 days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 26, Mike Williams:
26 Wendell Harris
RB, 1959-61
All-SEC 1961
When Wendell Harris left Baton Rouge High to go across town to play football for LSU, he was merely billed as the next Billy Cannon.
No pressure.
While Harris never quite replicated Cannon’s achievements — not that anyone else ever did either — he did prove to be an adept utility player who could help LSU win games by carrying the ball and kicking it.
The Tigers were in need of just such a player in 1959 coming off their national championship. Tommy Davis, fullback on the Go Team and LSU’s starting kicker, decided not to put off his NFL career any longer after a stint in the Army, giving up his final year of eligibility to turn pro.
Enter Harris.
Freshmen were ineligible to play then, but once Harris (born in 1940) was able to get on the field, he became a fixture for the Tigers. He kicked and played halfback on the Go Team in 1959 before moving up to the White Team in 1960 and ’61.
“He was just a good, steady-type runner,” said Don “Scooter” Purvis, who shared the Go Team backfield with Harris and Earl Gros in 1959. “Very elusive. Great quickness.”
And tough, as LSU great Jerry Stovall could attest. In those days, part of the Tigers’ offseason conditioning work was twice-a-week wrestling in a padded room.
Harris was Stovall’s first opponent.
“They blow the whistle and three minutes later, I’ve been humiliated,” the 1962 Heisman Trophy runner-up said. “Wendell Harris put me upside down, against the wall. He butted me.”
Stovall eventually became the star in LSU’s post-Billy Cannon era, but in one of the biggest games of those years, a 10-7 victory over Ole Miss in 1961, it was Harris who shined brightest.
The afternoon before the game in Tiger Stadium, Minnesota upset No. 1 Michigan State, giving the No. 2-ranked Rebels a chance to ascend to No. 1 with a victory over LSU. Ole Miss would outgain LSU 322-213 and only allow the Tigers to cross midfield three times, but they couldn’t contain Harris. He kicked a 37-yard field goal on LSU’s first drive and scored on a 7-yard run around left end in the third quarter for the winning points.
Harris downplayed his lead role in the drama.
“If there was ever a team victory,” Harris said, “this was it. It was a question of big plays by many different people.”
In 1962 the Baltimore Colts used their No. 1 draft pick on Harris. He played four seasons with the Colts and two more with the New York Giants, having converted to safety and working as a kick returner.
CAREER STATS
Year G Att. Yards YPC TDs PATs FGs
1959 N/A* 42 183 4.4 0 8-11 5-8
1960 10 62 268 4.3 2 10-12 4-9
1961 10 63 241 3.8 8 26-29 6-9
TOTALS 20* 167 692 4.1 10 44-52 15-26
*-Because of incomplete records, games played in 1959 unavailable
OTHER GREATS
Ronald Martin, S, 2011-14
Started most of his last two seasons at LSU. Was an All-SEC performer as a senior with 73 tackles and two interceptions.