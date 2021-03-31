BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the second straight year, the Southeastern Conference Spring Meetings has fallen victim to the ongoing pandemic.
The SEC announced Wednesday that it will replace its annual business meetings in Destin, Florida, with a series of smaller in-person meetings and video conferences during the spring and summer.
“The SEC Spring Meetings provide an opportunity to celebrate our achievements, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “We have learned a lot in the last year, including how to conduct effective meetings through technology. We believe a combination of smaller in-person meetings on varying dates and continuing use of virtual meeting technology is more appropriate given the current circumstances than a multi-day indoor conference room gathering.”
The SEC Spring Meetings typically bring together the conference’s academic and athletic administrators as well as football and men’s and women’s basketball coaches to discuss business, put forward legislation and recognize certain conference-wide award winners. Until the pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s event, the SEC Spring Meetings had annually been conducted in Destin, Florida, since 1985.