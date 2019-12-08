Just because LSU isn't playing a football game Saturday doesn't mean it won't be a busy week for the Tigers.

Several players -- and a one well-known assistant coach -- are up for some of college football's biggest awards.

Here's a schedule of when awards will be given out this week (and how you can watch some of the ceremonies).

BROYLES AWARD (Winner announced Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, Ark.)

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady is one of five finalists to win the 2019 Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach.

The other four finalists:

Baylor: Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator

Georgia: Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator

Ohio State: Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary Coach

Utah: Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

ESPN’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL AWARDS (Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN)

Biletnikoff Award | Outstanding Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU (So.); CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma (Jr.); Michael Pittman Jr., USC (Sr.)

Maxwell Award | College Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, LSU (Sr.); Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (Sr.); Chase Young, Ohio State (Jr.)

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award | Nation’s Best Quarterback: Nation’s Best Quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU (Sr.); Justin Fields, Ohio State (Jr.); Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (Sr.)

Jim Thorpe Award | Nation’s Best Defensive Back: Grant Delpit, LSU (Jr.); Jeff Okudah, Ohio State (Jr.); J.R. Reed, Georgia (Sr.)

Note: The Home Depot Coach of the Year Award will be announced Wednesday.

THE HEISMAN TROPHY (Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN)

The three finalists will be announced Monday. It's presumed LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will not only be finalist but will also win the award, becoming the first Tiger to do so since Billy Cannon in 1959.

Other possible finalists: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.