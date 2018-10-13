LSU was the underdog in Baton Rouge on Saturday -- they didn't play like it.
The Tigers took over the game from the opening kickoff, rolling up defensive stop after defensive stop that equaled a first-half shutout and a 36-16 victory over No. 2-ranked Georgia.
Here's what the coach for LSU (6-1) had to say after the dominating effort at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Excitement over LSU's upset of Georgia spilled over in Baton Rouge Saturday evening -- literally.
The LSU band doesn't play 'Neck' at Tigers home games anymore, but the student section proved on Saturday that won't stop that well-known chant.