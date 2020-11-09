Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Monday morning saying she's been in contact with the Baton Rouge Police Department regarding its investigation into a claim by LSU wide receiver Koy Moore that officers "violated" him Saturday night.
LATEST: After LSU's Koy Moore says he was 'violated,' BRPD launches investigation and puts officers on leave
Broome said she has contacted BRPD Chief Murphy Paul, who "has assured me his department is thoroughly investigating this matter and he has been in touch with the student" after Moore tweeted about the alleged encounter on Sunday.
"We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation," Broome said in the statement. "We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community."
LSU and BRPD officials both said Sunday afternoon that they were investigating an incident in which Moore claimed he was "violated numerous times" by police officers.
However, officials have confirmed essentially no details about what actually happened or didn't happen between Moore and BRPD officers. Baton Rouge police have not even confirmed whether the encounter definitely occurred, saying only that they are still looking into it.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said that no formal complaints had been filed with the department at the time that Moore sent his tweet, which has since received several thousand likes and retweets. McKneely said investigators need time to review police reports and bodycam footage and interview officers and witnesses.
"Look, give us a minute to find out what happened," he said Monday morning. "I promise we will let you know."
He said the department would provide an update before the end of the day.
Moore posted a personal statement on Twitter saying he was approached by policemen on Saturday night who "pulled guns" on him, "assuming" he "had a gun and drugs" and shouted "Where's your gun?"
Moore said his phone was taken away while he tried to take video of what was happening and that the incident ended when he told the officers he was an LSU football player.
"I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have," Moore wrote. "As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone I could've lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would've happened to the guys who did it."
The remaining details surrounding the incident are uncertain, including which police department was involved and where it took place. Moore's Twitter post included a picture of BRPD squad cars and what appears to be two officers. The origin and timing of the photo are uncertain.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron posted a personal statement Sunday night, saying that he was "aware of the serious statements" Moore made on social media and acknowledges that LSU and BRPD were investigating the incident.
"While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences," Orgeron wrote. "We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."
Moore is a freshman at LSU. He was a four-star recruit out of Rummel High. In five games this season, he has recorded eight catches for 70 yards.
Moore's account follows a summer filled with national protests against racism, police brutality and social injustice.
In late August, players on the LSU football team organized a player-led march through campus — a demonstration inspired by professional athletes whose strikes postponed NBA playoff games and regular-season games in multiple sports in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during an arrest earlier that week.
"I'm not saying that all cops are bad," senior safety JaCoby Stevens said at the time. "I'm not saying we don't need law enforcement. What I am saying is that we need to have conversations about social injustice.
"We need to have this conversation and admit there is racism out there. I feel like if we have those types of conversations as people — I think we're very intelligent people and a very intelligent nation. I think if we have that conversation and actually admit it, I think we can make a lot of improvements."
During the initial march, the LSU football team met with interim president Tom Galligan, athletic director Scott Woodward and Orgeron. Since then, Orgeron has said he has promoted more open dialogue with players about issues they face off the field.
"Social injustice has got to go," Orgeron said in an interview with ESPN. "Racism has got to go."
In mid-September, LSU administrators, players and coaches marched together in the athletic department's largest social demonstration yet, wearing black "Tigers United" T-shirts provided by the school.