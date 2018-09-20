There is no turning back now.
The LSU team that went to Auburn is not the one that returned toting the imaginary trophy of a 22-21 upset victory. That team has been relegated to some great hidden LSU football storeroom with one of Billy Cannon’s single-bar facemask helmets, Tiger Stadium’s original H-style goalposts and one of Les Miles’ high, seemingly starched white hats.
That LSU team had expectations, and not good ones. It was expected to struggle. This team still may, as the schedule is filled with so many potential booby traps it needs Jeremy Renner’s Sgt. James from “The Hurt Locker” to come in and snip the wires.
But now the expectations have mushroomed into something else entirely, fertilized by the 33-17 upset of Miami and watered by the win at Auburn.
Now LSU is ranked No. 6 in the country, vaulting from also-ran status into something quite amazingly near consideration for the College Football Playoffs. It is a strange new reality to be in, to have come into September as an afterthought flying just over the waves and under college football’s radar, led by a coach in Ed Orgeron who in a matter of three weeks has seen his status go from hot seat to love seat.
How far can Orgeron take this bunch? He has surrounding him a patchwork roster that looks something like a cobbled together coalition government from a divisive European country. Transfers abound in key roles, like:
• Quarterback Joe Burrow, with his icewater veins.
• Kicker Cole Tracy, taking his pen to the LSU record book
• And nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, who if the Tigers nose much closer to No. 1 may have Tiger fans across South Louisiana trading their fais-do-do’s for a haka dance.
How will this delightful drama end? Probably with some more cliffhanger moments, like this past Saturday in Auburn in the breathless seconds that Tracy’s game-winning 42-yarder hung in the air before hit hit the word “Allstate” on the net behind the goalposts.
Are the Tigers in good hands? Millions are eager to find out.
“I try to stay calm and not worry,” Tracy said early this week. “Nobody’s going to die because of a kick.”
True words spoken. Football is not war it is a game, and games are supposed to be fun. But there comes a time in a season like this where the victories may mount to the point that bitter disappointment could come with defeat, even though things started with few if any expectations of success at all.
So we come to the fourth Saturday of this sizzling September with a game more intriguing than it would let on at first glance. LSU is a sizable three-touchdown favorite over visiting Louisiana Tech. To be perfectly historical about it, Tech hasn’t beaten LSU in football in over 100 years — 1904 to be precise.
But it may not be the mismatch in reality that it appears to be on paper. As Orgeron said, quite honestly, the Bulldogs have some players on their roster he covets like receiver Teddy Veal and defensive end Jaylon Ferguson. And Tech went to South Carolina last year, a substantial nine-win South Carolina team, and came within an eyelash of upset losing 17-16. You also do not have to possess too long a memory to remember a game in Tiger Stadium nine years ago when a 3-7 Tech team pulled out some gadgets just before halftime for a 13-10 lead and made the Tigers sweat all the way to an eventual 24-16 victory.
In the shadows of the mountains that are LSU 33, Miami 17 and LSU 22, Auburn 21 is the 31-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana two weeks ago. The Tigers coughed and wheezed to the finish line, managing just 15 offensive snaps in the second half that netted 78 yards as the Lions acted like a little brother who keeps invading big brother’s room and fiddling with his toys (I write from experience on that one).
It would not be shocking if this game turned out to have some of that same clunkiness to it. As Orgeron said Wednesday, his team is still a work in progress, especially offensively where the Tigers are trying to mesh a lot of new parts together in a new offense that has shown flashes of explosiveness but has yet to put together a complete four-quarter barrage.
“We’ve got to push ourselves more,” linebacker Michael Divinity said. “We can’t be flat. We can’t sit there. We can’t slow down. We’ve got to keep pressing on and keep being the great defense we are and having the great offense we have.
“It’s great to have confidence, but you can’t say certain things and do certain things.”
In other words, if LSU is going to suddenly be a top-10 team the Tigers need to come out Saturday and act the part. They have come too far to go back now, haven’t they?