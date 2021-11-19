MEL TUCKER, MICHIGAN STATE
CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Michigan State head coach, second.
AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Jan. 4, 1972); Cleveland.
SALARY: $5.5 million.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 16-13 overall, 11-6 at Michigan State, 9-1 this season, team ranked No. 7 AP.
NEXT GAME: Saturday at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC.
WHAT HE SAID ABOUT LSU: "My focus is on the upcoming game against the school down the road,” Tucker told media, according to the Detroit Free-Press. “That’s where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that."
