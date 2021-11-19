Michigan St Indiana Football

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker paces the sideline during a game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 20-15.

 AP PHOTO BY DARRON CUMMINGS

MEL TUCKER, MICHIGAN STATE

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Michigan State head coach, second.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 49 (Born Jan. 4, 1972); Cleveland.

SALARY: $5.5 million.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: 16-13 overall, 11-6 at Michigan State, 9-1 this season, team ranked No. 7 AP.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

NEXT GAME: Saturday at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT LSU: "My focus is on the upcoming game against the school down the road,” Tucker told media, according to the Detroit Free-Press. “That’s where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that."

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments