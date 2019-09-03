With temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits on Saturday in Austin, Texas, No. 6 LSU prepared for it by practicing under an unrelenting sun Tuesday afternoon.

After a light practice in the indoor facility Monday, Ed Orgeron took the Tigers outside to the grass practice fields to work on No. 9 Texas and the conditions they’ll likely face, even though the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

“Obviously, we’ve been practicing in the heat,” Orgeron said during his weekly news conference earlier Tuesday. “We're going out there as many times as we can.”

According to Weather.com, it was 94 degrees with a feel-like reading of 101 when practice got under way just after 3:30 p.m.

Since Texas has a turf field, Orgeron said LSU will work on its outdoor turf field Wednesday afternoon and then practice Thursday on the indoor turf field.

Like Monday’s workout, LSU had only a handful of players missing from the portion of practice open to media.

Left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who did not play in Saturday’s season-opening win over Georgia Southern, practiced with the first-team offense again Tuesday.

Orgeron said Charles and inside linebacker Michael Divinity, who was held out of Saturday’s game, will both play against Texas.

Badara Traore, who is the backup at left and right tackle, was the most significant absence Tuesday during the media viewing period.

Traore started against Georgia Southern in Charles’ place and split playing time with true freshman Dare Rosenthal.

No starters were missing Tuesday.

Roll Call:

Missing

Dee Anderson, WR, senior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Jay Ward, CB, freshman

Treven Kately, DB, sophomore

Soni Fonua, OLB, junior

Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

Badara Traore, OL, senior