First there was Derek Stingley Jr. Then Eli Ricks. Major Burns joined the list. So did Sage Ryan.
Now, Cordale Flott.
The junior defensive back is “very questionable” to play this weekend against No. 2 Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning, adding to the list of unavailable players because of an undisclosed injury.
Orgeron originally hoped Flott, who had to leave LSU’s game against Ole Miss almost two weeks ago, would return to practice Wednesday afternoon.
“I doubt he's going to play,” Orgeron said.
While Flott may return this season, his absence will hurt an already depleted secondary against the Crimson Tide. Stingley, a junior All-American, remains out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure on his foot. Ricks won’t play again this year after shoulder surgery. Burns missed the last three games and hasn’t returned to practice yet. Orgeron ruled Ryan out for the Alabama game earlier this week.
After playing in the slot as LSU’s nickel safety the majority of the season, Flott shifted to outside cornerback against Ole Miss to help fill the holes in LSU’s secondary. He left the game at one point and did not return. Ryan, a freshman who started at nickel in his place, also left the game.
Flott has made 31 tackles this season. He had a particularly productive two-week stretch against Mississippi State and Auburn, recording 14 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
Without Flott, LSU will reach further down the depth chart.
“There will be a couple of new (defensive) wrinkles, but we've got to play with the guys we have,” Orgeron said. “They've got to step up. Cam Lewis and Darren Evans and all those guys have to step up. I know they will.”