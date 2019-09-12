The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers home game with Northwestern State on Saturday night.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 59, Northwestern State 0
Northwestern State is busing down and back on Saturday, collecting its $600,000 game check as inexpensively as possible. Deep down, that's what this game's about for the Demons. LSU keeps such money in-state, and it'll play young guys, rest hurt ones and pad Joe Burrow's Heisman stats.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 55, Northwestern State 0
LSU can win this game without playing its starters past the first half. This is a week for LSU to improve its tackling and play the backups. The Tigers won’t post gaudy offensive numbers as they slow the pace of the game, but they’ll win with ease. Myles Brennan, anyone?
Scott Rabalais
LSU 58, Northwestern State 3
Not to demean the Demons, but the only way LSU doesn't win is if the proverbial meteor hits Tiger Stadium. Unfortunately, Northwestern State is one of the worst teams in Division I. It could be like 84-0, but Ed Orgeron won't want to embarrass his alma mater and does want to play lots of youngsters.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 63, Northwestern State 6
This may sound a little harsh, but it's hard to imagine LSU not scoring 60 points against an outmanned FCS foe after hanging 45 on Texas last week. Ed Orgeron doesn't want to completely embarrass his alma mater, so a ton of younger Tigers will get a chance to put something on tape for the future.