LSU's leading rusher joined the team on the field wearing a gold noncontact jersey, then ran through a gauntlet of pads.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice Tuesday afternoon, a day after he was one of several starters missing during Monday's media viewing.
The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior has rushed for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, career-highs that rank within the nation's top 30 in both categories.
Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Palmer also returned after missing Monday's viewing, plus safety Eric Monroe, outside linebacker Soni Fonua and offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Chase leads LSU with 1,116 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, statistics that both rank within the nation's top 5.
Starting tight end Thaddeus Moss missed his second consecutive day. The 6-foot-3, 249-pound junior ranks third on the team in receptions (32) and has 355 yards and a touchdown.
Fullback/tight end Tory Carter was also missing, along with true freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who missed his second straight day, and starting safety Grant Delpit.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Delpit has been playing with a "sore ankle" since an injury against Auburn, and Orgeron said Delpit would get a few days off and hopefully be able to return against Arkansas on Saturday.
True freshman linebacker Donte Starks returned to practice for the first time since Oct. 16. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound John Ehret graduate did not report to campus until Sept. 4 because he needed to complete academic requirements.
Starks practiced in a gold noncontact jersey, as did starting left guard Adrian Magee, starting nose tackle Tyler Shelvin and reserve offensive lineman Michael Smith.
Roll call:
Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice Tuesday:
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- Tyrion-Davis Price, RB, true freshman
- Grant Delpit, S, junior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Thaddeus Moss, TE, junior
- Thomas Perry, OL, true freshman