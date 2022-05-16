BR.olemisslsu 051622 MJ 005.JPG

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with LSU catcher Tyler McManus (26) following a home-run in the bottom of the fourth against Ole Miss during the final game of an SEC series at Alex Box Stadium on the Campus of LSU on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

WHO: Northwestern State (25-26, 12-12 Southland) at LSU (33-18, 14-13 Southeastern Conference)

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Northwestern State is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; NSU — Dawson Flowers (0-2, 4.88 ERA, RHP, So.)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will be the Demons' first Power 5 opponent since March 5. Northwestern State brings familiar faces who grew up a short distance from Baton Rouge. Senior center fielder Larson Fontenot went 4 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base to aid in last year's 5-3 victory over the Tigers. Both Fontenot and outfielder Reese Lipoma are from St. Amant. Senior shortstop Cam Sibley went to Dutchdown High School. Thomas Sotile went to University High while freshman infielder AJ Bailey is from Zachary. 

