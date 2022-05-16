WHO: Northwestern State (25-26, 12-12 Southland) at LSU (33-18, 14-13 Southeastern Conference)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Northwestern State is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; NSU — Dawson Flowers (0-2, 4.88 ERA, RHP, So.)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will be the Demons' first Power 5 opponent since March 5. Northwestern State brings familiar faces who grew up a short distance from Baton Rouge. Senior center fielder Larson Fontenot went 4 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base to aid in last year's 5-3 victory over the Tigers. Both Fontenot and outfielder Reese Lipoma are from St. Amant. Senior shortstop Cam Sibley went to Dutchdown High School. Thomas Sotile went to University High while freshman infielder AJ Bailey is from Zachary.