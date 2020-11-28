Score by quarters
LSU 0 0 0 7 — 7
Texas A&M 10 3 7 0 — 20
First quarter
TEXAS A&M: Seth Small 41 field goal at 9:10. DRIVE: 7 plays, 41 yards, 2:16. KEY PLAYS: Kellen Mond 26-yard run to the LSU 39 and a personal foul late-hit penalty on JaCoby Stevens puts the ball on the 24. AGGIES 3, TIGERS 0.
TEXAS A&M: Isaiah Spiller 52 run at 0:16 (Small kick). DRIVE: 2-54-0:54. KEY PLAY: A&M gets the ball at their 46 after a defensive stand forces Zach Von Rosenberg to punt from his end zone. AGGIES 10, TIGERS 0.
Second quarter
TEXAS A&M: Small 40 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 8-44-0:43. KEY PLAYS: Spiller 13 run to the A&M 46. Spiller 6 run on third-and-1 keeps the drive going at the LSU 39. AGGIES 13, TIGERS 0.
Third quarter
TEXAS A&M: Buddy Johnson 15 interception return at 4:36 (Small kick). AGGIES 20, TIGERS 0.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Terrace Marshall 3 pass from Max Johnson at 0:38 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 14-81-4:31. KEY PLAYS: Johnson starts the drive with a 14-yard pass to Marshall to the LSU 33. After an incompletion, Johnson to Marshall for back-to-back completions of 17 and 15 yards moves the ball to the A&M 35. Tyrion Davis-Price 3 run on fourth-and-1 to the TAMU 13. Johnson 15 pass to Arik Gilbert after a false start penalty gives LSU a first-and-goal at the 3. AGGIES 20, TIGERS 7.
FINAL SCORE: Texas A&M 20, LSU 7
RECORDS: Texas A&M 6-1, LSU 3-4
ATTENDANCE: 23,607
NEXT GAME: vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. Saturday (CBS)
Sheldon Mickles