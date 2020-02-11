LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond agreed to a three-year extension with the school in mid-January.
The contract is worth a total of $1.8 million and will pay Raymond $575,000 in 2020, according to a term sheet obtained by The Advocate on Tuesday.
The boost is a 25% increase from Raymond's previous contract, a three-year deal paid him $460,000 in 2019 and was set to expire on March 31.
Term sheets are legally binding employment agreements. Each say the coaches and the athletic department will draw up a formal long-form agreement within 90 days that includes the agreements in the term sheet.
The long-form agreement then takes precedent and needs approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets March 6.
The 50-year-old Raymond, a New Iberia native, signed his term sheet on Jan. 23, which was 10 days after LSU won its fourth national championship in school history and less than a week after the longtime Tigers assistant reportedly turned down an offer to join Jimbo Fisher's staff as a cornerbacks coach at Texas A&M.
Raymond's new contract began on Jan. 1 and is set to expire on March 31, 2023. He is now the sixth-highest paid member of LSU's full-time coaching staff, just behind running back coach Tommie Robinson, whose $600,000 per year deal expires on March 31.
Raymond's buyout is equal to the total amount of salary that is left on his contract if LSU terminates his contract without cause.
Raymond will owe 50% of all remaining salary if he leaves for a non-head coaching or non-defensive coordinator position at an SEC program or Division I program within 500 miles of LSU.
He'll owe 20% of his remaining salary if he leaves for a non-head coaching or non-defensive coordinator job outside of that 500-mile radius, and he won't owe any money if he accepts an NFL coaching position, collegiate head coaching position or a defensive coordinator job.
The incentive compensation remains the same as his previous contract, which includes a maximum post-season incentive of $75,000 if the Tigers win a national championship.
Raymond is entering his ninth season with LSU. The New Iberia High graduate played for the Tigers from 1987 to 1991, and his ties to the state from his youth and his time as a coach at New Iberia Senior High and Westgate High in the early 2000s make him a valuable recruiter on LSU coach Ed Orgeron's staff.
Raymond, who spent six seasons in the NFL, has been on the Tigers' staff dating back to 2012. He coached all of the team's defensive backs through the 2017 season before switching to coaching only cornerbacks in 2018.
During his tenure, the Tigers have enhanced their claim of being "DBU," sending nine secondary players to the NFL with two more likely headed that way in Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton. Raymond has also helped LSU produce seven first team All-Americans.