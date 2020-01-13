"The closer I get to the top, the more I think about rock bottom."

The voice of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the last voice Tiger fans will hear over a hype video this record-breaking season.

I Remember Rock Bottom



That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020

LSU Football released the newest hype video hours before the Tigers kickoff against Clemson in New Orleans Monday evening.

"The closer I get to the finish line, the more I think about where I started."

The Rock joins other celebs like John Goodman, Tim McGraw, and former LSU legend Glenn Dorsey in narrating hype videos for the Tigers this year.

"Rock bottom transformed me, fortified me, it made me who I am. It made me promise myself to never go back and to never forget."

After the video was released, The Rock tweeted to let fans know LSU Coach Ed Orgeron was Johnson's defensive line coach when he played for the University of Miami.

Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami 🙌🏾

He taught me a lot - lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2020

"He taught me a lot," Johnson wrote. "Lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man."

LSU and Clemson kick off in the title game at 7 p.m. (CST) Monday in New Orleans (ESPN).