At least five players, including both of LSU’s starting offensive tackles, have been ruled out of Saturday’s home opener in Tiger Stadium against McNeese State.

During his first weekly news conference of the season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said right tackle Austin Deculus, left tackle Cam Wire, defensive ends Ali Gaye and Soni Fonua and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin all will not play this week.

Fonua and Kirklin didn’t play in last Saturday’s 38-27 loss at UCLA because of academic issues.

Running back John Emery, who was also out against UCLA for academic reasons, likely won’t have his status known for this week’s game until Friday. Starting safety Jay Ward is doubtful because of an injury, Orgeron said, but he is holding out hope his status could change by the end of the week.

Linebacker Jared Small, a likely starter, suffered a knee injury before the UCLA game and is out for the season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on a streaming basis only on SECNetwork+ via the ESPN app and WatchESPN.com.