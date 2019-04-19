lsutexasam.040719 HS 050.JPG
LSU starting pitcher Eric Walker (10) throws in the bullpen before the Tigers host Texas A&M, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU vs. Florida

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: ESPN2

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (2-3, 5.79 ERA, 37.1 IP, 14 BB, 28 SO); UF – TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Walker had his worst start of the season last weekend, giving up six runs over four innings in a loss to Missouri. It was the second straight start in which Walker lasted just four innings. During his five SEC starts, Walker has a 5.18 ERA. LSU needs him to pitch more like he did against Mississippi State, when he threw seven shutout innings.

