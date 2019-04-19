WHO: LSU vs. Florida
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (2-3, 5.79 ERA, 37.1 IP, 14 BB, 28 SO); UF – TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Walker had his worst start of the season last weekend, giving up six runs over four innings in a loss to Missouri. It was the second straight start in which Walker lasted just four innings. During his five SEC starts, Walker has a 5.18 ERA. LSU needs him to pitch more like he did against Mississippi State, when he threw seven shutout innings.