ROCKY FACE, Ga. — The LSU men’s golf team opened up the season with an 8-over par 296 on Friday at the Carpet Capital Collegiate that is being hosted at The Farm Golf Club.
That put LSU in 10th place in the 15-team field. Leaders Tennessee (-8) and Georgia Tech (-7) were the only two teams under par. Full results can be found at golfstat.com.
Trey Winstead and Nathan Jeansonne topped LSU with even-par 72s. Philip Barbaree carded a 3-over par 75. Garrett Barber and Michael Sanders both registered two birdies in their first-career collegiate rounds.
Round two for LSU will begin at 8:17 a.m. Saturday.