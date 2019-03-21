JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Skylar Mays talks, his teammates sit up and listen.

Quiet most of the time, Mays, a junior guard for the LSU basketball team, is one of two Tigers on the roster who was part of a 21-loss season two years ago.

So when he felt the need to give his team added energy minutes before Thursday’s first-round NCAA tournament game with Yale, the former University High star didn’t waste words.

“Sky’s been there,” freshman guard Javonte Smart said. “He talked to us, gave us a little speech. … He was cool and collected.”

With Mays providing the pregame spark, 12th-ranked LSU, playing its third game without suspended coach Will Wade, built a 16-point halftime lead and held on late for a 79-74 win over Yale.

Mays said his message was simple: Forget a three-point loss to Florida in the Southeastern Conference tournament last Friday, and, more important, stay connected.

“I didn’t want to dwell on the Florida game, so the biggest thing that was going to help us win this game was being connected,” said Mays, who scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. “That’s something we’ve been able to do throughout the whole year.

“Following that recipe, I thought, was going to put us in great position today … and it did.”

With the victory, No. 3 seed LSU (27-6) advanced to a second-round game Saturday against sixth-seeded Maryland, with the time and TV channel to be determined.

Maryland moved on with a 79-77 win over 11th-seeded Belmont after LSU held off No. 14 seed Yale (22-8) for its first NCAA tournament win since 2009.

While Mays set the tone for the game, Tremont Waters picked up on it and came out firing against his hometown team.

A New Haven, Connecticut, native who grew up minutes from Yale’s campus, Waters was booed by Bulldogs fans during pregame introductions.

Unfazed by the reception, he went out and tormented the Ivy League champs by scoring 13 first-half points to go with six assists.

Waters’ 3-pointer with 3:58 left in the first half gave LSU its largest lead at 37-25 and his layup with 31 seconds to go gave the Tigers a 45-29 halftime advantage.

“Obviously, the Florida game didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Waters said. “As a team, we were able to grow from it and pretty much learn what we had to do.”

That included fending off a game Yale team that hung around and trailed by just five points at the 2:43 mark, six days after LSU surrendered an 11-point second-half lead in falling to Florida.

The Bulldogs made the Tigers a bit uncomfortable again with four 3-point baskets in the final 44 seconds, matching the number they had in the first 39-plus minutes, and cut the deficit to three with 12 seconds remaining before LSU closed it out — with Mays hitting all four free-throw attempts.

“We gave up some easy baskets in the second half, but I give them all credit,” LSU interim coach Tony Benford said. “They play with a lot of confidence and a lot of poise, and they made some big shots when they needed to.”

But this day was about Mays and his LSU teammates.

Smart said the pregame talk was nothing fiery, just the facts.

“Sky wanted us to come out and play with energy, and play for each other,” Smart said. “He’s awesome … he’s a great leader.”

Waters finished with 15 points and seven assists, while big men Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams registered double-doubles.

Reid scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double, while Bigby-Williams recorded his 10th with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Copeland led Yale with 24 points, 16 of them coming in the second half, while Jordan Bruner had 16 and Azar Swain 12.

LSU guard Marlon Taylor and Mays combined to hold Ivy League player of the year Miye Oni, who was averaging 17.9 points a game, to five points.

Oni buried his first field-goal attempt, a 3-pointer, with 16:21 to go in the first half. But he was 1 of 15 the rest of the way, and his miserable afternoon ended with him missing his final nine shots from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Mays was determined to play another day.

“I think that’s the most important thing I can bring to the team as a leader and a guy who can be vocal when it’s needed,” he said. “I think my demeanor calms guys down, so that’s what I can bring.

"I'm just glad we get another chance to do that."