Saturday’s 46-41 victory at Alabama basically gives LSU a mulligan in the race for the College Football Playoff. The Tigers, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, could possibly lose one and still make the national semifinals, especially if that loss comes in the SEC Championship Game. For LSU now, a heavy favorite in its three remaining regular-season games, it’s all a matter of geography and matchups. CFP protocol is to keep the highest-ranked team closest to home, and that is reflected in an almost unanimous projections for the Tigers to play in a national semifinal in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta instead of returning to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl. Could the Peach mean a rematch for LSU with Alabama? Four projections say so, but many more say the Tigers will take on someone else like Oregon, Oklahoma or even Clemson.

The projections*

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Steve Deace, SI Wolverine Digest: Peach Bowl vs. Utah

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Steve Petrella, Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Jake Rill, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon

Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Clemson

Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

*Bowl projections did not include CFP title game unless listed

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 17 projections

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 2 projections

CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 9 projections