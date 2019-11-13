Saturday’s 46-41 victory at Alabama basically gives LSU a mulligan in the race for the College Football Playoff. The Tigers, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, could possibly lose one and still make the national semifinals, especially if that loss comes in the SEC Championship Game. For LSU now, a heavy favorite in its three remaining regular-season games, it’s all a matter of geography and matchups. CFP protocol is to keep the highest-ranked team closest to home, and that is reflected in an almost unanimous projections for the Tigers to play in a national semifinal in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta instead of returning to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl. Could the Peach mean a rematch for LSU with Alabama? Four projections say so, but many more say the Tigers will take on someone else like Oregon, Oklahoma or even Clemson.
The College Football Playoff ranking committee has finally seen enough: LSU is No. 1.
The projections*
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
CollegeFootballNews.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Steve Deace, SI Wolverine Digest: Peach Bowl vs. Utah
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Steve Petrella, Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Jake Rill, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon
Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon; CFP National Championship Game vs. Clemson
Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oregon
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
*Bowl projections did not include CFP title game unless listed
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase returned to the field on Tuesday afternoon as LSU practiced outside in cold, windy weather — conditions that resemble the forecast this weekend against Ole Miss.
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 17 projections
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 2 projections
CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 9 projections