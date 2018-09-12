With what is arguably the biggest game of LSU’s season looming just ahead with Saturday’s game at Auburn, coach Ed Orgeron and his staff have not been averse to a little experimentation to try to benefit their team long term.

LSU moved freshman defensive end Dare Rosenthal to backup left tackle in practice this week, and is also working safety JaCoby Stevens at the bench linebacker spot left thin by the season-ending knee injury to K’Lavon Chaisson in the Miami game.

Orgeron spoke on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference about what makes Rosenthal a good fit at offensive tackle:

“Obviously it’s length,” Coach O said. “He’s 6-8, 340. he’s a very good athlete. Very tough.”

Orgeron tempered expectations about when or if Rosenthal could contribute at his new position this season.

“He has to learn his plays and skills,” he said. “We don’t know how much we can do with him this year, but we’re going to try.”

Rosenthal, listed on defense as a third-string end behind Rashard Lawrence and Neil Farrell, did not see action in LSU’s first two games.

Orgeron did not characterize the move with Stevens as being quite as definitive. He said the staff is banking on Stevens’ adaptability and athleticism to play multiple positions.

“He can play outside linebacker or safety or nickel,” Orgeron said. “It is a very versatile position we put him in and we think he will be great at it.”

Stevens has four tackles in two games and returned a fumble 64 yards against SLU to set up the Tigers’ final touchdown in a 31-0 win.

Orgeron was also asked about the importance of preventing and creating turnovers, appropriate since this is “Turnover Wednesday.” LSU is one of six FBS teams without a turnover and is tied for first in the SEC with Arkansas in turnover margin (plus-2.5 per game).

“We work very hard at it,” Orgeron said. “It’s all about the ball. We start every day with drills we got from the Patriots on creating and preventing turnovers.”

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS.

