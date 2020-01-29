Will Wade said he was tired of watching his team blow second-half leads.
Apparently, his players had enough of it, too.
No. 22 LSU built a 20-point lead late in the first half against Alabama on Wednesday night and withstood the Crimson Tide’s strong second-half push for a 90-76 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Alabama made several runs after LSU took a huge 51-33 halftime lead, but the Crimson Tide could get no closer than nine points on two occasions in the final 13½ minutes before the Tigers shut the door for good.
When asked how intense practices were since Wade proclaimed Monday that he was tired of having his team squander leads, Skylar Mays said it wasn’t bad.
“That’s just how it is,” he said. “We embrace it. It just makes us play harder. We definitely took some steps today as far as closing games … we did a good job of that tonight.”
LSU, which let a comfortable second-half lead slip away in each of its last six games, racked up its ninth consecutive win. The Tigers took those six games by a total of 15 points, none by more than four points.
It’s the second-longest winning streak in Wade’s two-plus seasons at the school, one shy of the 10 consecutive victories LSU piled up last season.
LSU (16-4, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) retained a one-game lead over Kentucky (16-4, 6-1) after the Wildcats’ 71-62 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
Alabama (12-8, 4-3 SEC) just couldn’t keep up offensively with LSU, which put five players in double figures for the eighth time this season.
Emmitt Williams had a game-high 23 points, while Mays had 18. Birmingham, Alabama, native Trendon Watford dropped in 17 and Javonte Smart and Darius Days finished with 12 each.
Williams had his fifth double-double of the season when he added 11 rebounds and Watford recorded his fourth double-double with a career-high 15 as LSU crushed Alabama on the glass 49-31.
Williams had a big role in helping the Tiger build the first-half lead.
Playing with his usual energy from the start, he came up big inside and scored 17 points and seven rebounds in a 10-minute stretch with three dunks to ignite his team and the crowd of 10,871.
“Emmitt was an absolute monster,” Wade said of the sophomore’s effort.
“I just tell the team to shoot the ball and I try to get it off the glass,” Williams said. “I love it. I just tell them to shoot it and I get the rebound.”
Watford, who had a career-high 22 points in a win at Texas on Saturday, followed suit down in the paint and teamed with Williams to make it tough on Alabama.
“Before the game, Coach Wade came up to me and told me to just let the game come to me,” Watford said. “That’s what I did. … I didn’t try to press anything.”
Fourteen of the Tigers’ rebounds came on the offensive end, which helped Wade’s team finish with a 20-5 edge in second-chance points.
LSU also shot 50.7% for the game after hitting 52.9% in the second half.
Alabama tried to make a run in the second half, but the Crimson Tide’s woeful shooting in the first half hurt. They shot 35.1% after missing 10 shots in a row an route to going 3 of 18 over the final nine minutes of the half.
Leading scorer Kira Lewis, who came in averaging 16.8 points a game, did not score in the first half. John Petty, who was getting 16.4 per game, had just two points in the first 20 minutes — allowing LSU to build its big halftime lead.
Jaden Shackelford kept Alabama in it with a team-high 21 points and Alex Reese had 17. Lewis got loose in the second half and wound up with 13 points, but Petty was held to just four for the game.
“I think we took a step forward,” Wade said. “We looked more like how we need to look and we played more like how we need to play. I thought we had a grit and determination to us. I think we’re beginning to take that next step.”