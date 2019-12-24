Clyde Edwards-Helaire's availability in the Peach Bowl on Saturday appears more likely after comments made by LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger on Tuesday.
"I expect him to play," Ensminger said when asked about if he expect the Tigers' top rusher to play. "That's just my opinion."
Can't see Tweet below? Click here.
Ensminger asked if #LSU is practicing as if it won't have Clyde:— Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) December 24, 2019
We are but I do believe we will have Clyde. If not, we have capable backs.
Edwards-Helaire injured a hamstring last week in a non-contact play during practice, sources told The Advocate.
It's the first significant injury of the postseason for LSU, and the loss of the team's leading running back would be substantial as it prepares for the program's first appearance in the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma.
Edwards-Helaire, a 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior, is a key piece in LSU's record-breaking offense, which ranks third nationally with 47.8 points per game and first nationally with 554.3 yards of total offense per game.