The No. 6 LSU beach volleyball team (7-0) compiled three wins in its first home matches of the season.
The Tigers beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (4-1), the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas (5-0), and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-0).
The Tigers first home match without COVID restrictions since the abrupt end of the 2020 season, when LSU was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
“We are not as packed as our last match,” said coach Russell Brock. “But we are starting feel that vibe and hear those sounds. We cannot wait to catch that traction again and hopefully continue to draw fans.”
LSU’s next match at 10 a.m. Sunday should draw more fans as it is the Tigers’ first real test of the season, the No. 4 Loyola Marymount Lions. The Lions upset LSU to start the NCAA tournament last season.
The matchup will be broadcast on YurView along with streaming available on Varsity Sports Now.
“It is a very big match,” said senior Kelli Greene-Agnew. “It is the No. 4 ranked team. I'm super excited to play them.”
The Tigers started strong against the Islanders with strong starts on Courts 4 and 5, winning both courts in two sets. Courts 4 and 5 play first in most beach volleyball games.
In collegiate beach volleyball, the first team to 21 points wins. A team needs to win two sets to get a court and three courts to win a match.
LSU faced stiffer resistance in the following matches on Courts 1, 2 and 3. Corpus Christi split third sets on Courts 1 and 3 with the Tigers, while LSU swept on Court 2.
The Tigers started strong against the Javelinas. Between Courts 4 and 5, LSU scored the first 14 points and went on to win both courts in straight sets.
Kingsville, which has won an AVCA D2 national title in beach volleyball, was able to fight back in the following three courts, even taking a set on Court 1, but LSU was able to cap off a 5-0 victory
“You have to respect the team across the net,” said Brock. “Beach volleyball is really unique, because a lot of the programs with historical success aren’t necessarily the same as in other sports.”
The Tigers capped off the night with a victory over the Golden Eagles, whose beach program is in its fourth year, making them the youngest program in the tournament.
The Tigers swept Southern Miss in straight sets winning all five courts without dropping a set.