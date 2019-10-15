LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Derek Stingley were each named first-team AP Midseason All-America Tuesday afternoon, the association announced.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Burrow is a Heisman favorite and is leading a Tigers offense that leads the nation with 52.5 points per game.
Through six games, Burrow ranks fourth nationally in completions (148), second in passing yards (2,157) and passing touchdowns (25), and his 79.6 completion percentage ranks first in the nation.
Delpit, a 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior, ranks fourth on LSU with 27 total tackles, and has recorded 1½ tackles for loss and an interception.
Stingley, a Dunham School graduate and Baton Rouge native, is the only true freshman named to the Midseason All-America Team. Memphis redshirt freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell was named to the second-team.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Stingley ranks seventh nationally with three interceptions and third nationally with 12 passes defended.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.
Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State.
Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon.
Guards — John Simpson, senior, Clemson; Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon.
Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.
Tight end — Jacob Breeland, senior, Oregon.
Receivers — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma; DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.
Kicker — Peyton Henry, sophomore, Washington.
DEFENSE
Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.
Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.
Linebackers — Evan Weaver, senior, California; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin.
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.
Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Douglas Coleman III, senior, Texas Tech.
Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama
Running backs — J.K.Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Kenneth Gainwell, freshman, Memphis.
Tackles — Jedrick Wills, Jr., junior, Alabama; Trey Adams, senior, Washington.
Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame.
Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.
Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri.
Receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State.
All-purpose player — Demetric Felton, junior, UCLA.
Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.
DEFENSE
Ends — Jonathan Greenard, senior, Florida; Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, Penn State.
Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Bravvion Roy, senior, Baylor.
Linebackers — Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma.
Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida.
Safeties — J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State.
Punter — Max Duffy, sophomore, Kentucky.