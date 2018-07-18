ATLANTA — LSU’s future football schedules could include some high-profile opponents out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

A report by TigerIllustrated.com, a Rivals website covering Clemson, said the school was considering a possible home-and-home series with LSU. Another report by TomahawkNation.com, an SB Nation site covering Florida State, said a neutral site game in Orlando for 2022 could be in the offing between LSU and the Seminoles. A neutral-site game between LSU and Clemson is also a possibility.

Verge Ausberry, LSU’s deputy athletic director in charge of football scheduling, declined to comment on the reports. He spoke broadly of the work going on now to fill out the Tigers’ nonconference schedules well into the future.

“We’re talking to a lot of people,” Ausbery said. “But there’s nothing set right now. We’re looking at games through 2030.”

Ausberry worked with Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich when the latter was at LSU as senior associate athletic director from 2001-06. LSU and Clemson have never met in a regular-season game, last playing in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl (a 25-24 Clemson victory). LSU and Florida State have not played each other since 1991 in Tiger Stadium.

Ausberry said he is looking to schedule a mix of home-and-home series and neutral-site games with prominent opponents. Both will be on display the next two seasons.

LSU opens this season Sept. 2 against Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU returns to the Lone Star State next season for a game Sept. 7 at Texas, which visits Tiger Stadium in 2020. It is the first home-and-home series between the Tigers and Longhorns since 1953-54.

LSU also has a home-and-home series with UCLA slated, with a game in 2021 at the Rose Bowl and a return game in Tiger Stadium in 2024. The Tigers and Bruins have never met in football.

Though nonconference schedules frequently change, Ausberry said commitment to the Texas and UCLA series are firm.

“We are at Texas next year and we definitely want to play (UCLA) in the Rose Bowl,” Ausberry said.

There have been, and likely will continue to be, in which LSU plays a prominent home-and-home series and an early neutral-site game, Ausberry said. That happens in 2020, when the Tigers face Rice for a game in Houston's NRG Stadium on Sept. 19, one week after Texas visits Baton Rouge.