Two wins. That's all LSU needs to advance to the College World Series.

The Tigers swept their NCAA regional, setting up a showdown with Florida State next weekend at Alex Box Stadium. The Seminoles advanced out of the Athens regional as the No. 3 seed.

LSU began the weekend with a resounding 17-3 win over Stony Brook. Then they beat Southern Miss 8-4 on Saturday to advance to the championship round of the regional. There, facing Southern Miss again, LSU won 6-4.

After the final out, the Tigers made a victory lap around Alex Box Stadium. They will host a super regional for the 10th time, and LSU has advanced to the College World Series eight of those 10 times.

Catching fire in the postseason

LSU has played its best baseball since the final week of the regular season, and the Tigers looked better during the regional than they have all year. Almost the entire lineup produced. The pitching staff was not perfect, but it never let the score slip from LSU’s reach. The Tigers never lost confidence as they swept through the regional. After a blowout of Stony Brook, they came through late in two close games against Southern Miss. This team has started to show why it was ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

Super regional on deck at LSU after Tigers down Southern Miss in action-packed regional LSU baseball beat Southern Miss 6-4 on Sunday night to win its regional. The Tigers will host a super regional next weekend.

Lineup found balance

Second baseman Brandt Broussard and catcher Saul Garza struggled for most of the season, but their play the last two weeks has made LSU’s lineup balanced, reliable and sometimes lethal. Broussard had six hits during the regional and left with an eight-game hitting streak. Garza had two of the most important hits of the weekend. He hit a three-run double to take the lead against Stony Brook, and his two-run single broke a tie on Saturday against Southern Miss.

+6 353! Antoine Duplantis sets new LSU record for career hits, passing Eddy Furniss Senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis broke the LSU record for career hits on Sunday night, snapping a tie with Eddy Furniss.

Freshmen lead the pitching staff

LSU’s pitching staff didn’t allow more than four runs in any of its three regional games. The Tigers started back-to-back freshmen, Landon Marceaux and Cole Henry, for the second time in school history on Friday and Saturday. Marceaux and Henry allowed a total of one run over 10 innings. With them at the front of the rotation and a deep — though sometimes inconsistent — bullpen, LSU has a pitching staff that can contend for a national championship.