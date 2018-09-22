LSU laid the groundwork for a blowout win, but Louisiana Tech had other ideas Saturday night.
The first-half signs all pointed to a night where Tech would struggle. Instead, after falling behind 24-0, the Bulldogs picked themselves up and outplayed LSU until midway through the fourth quarter.
Tech scored the next 21 points but was unable to hold off LSU after that. The Tigers scored touchdowns on their next two possessions and took back the momentum for good as they held on to win 38-21.
Tech coach Skip Holtz said the Bulldogs were upset with the way they played in the first half.
“We came in at halftime, and there was probably more anger at the way we played in the first quarter with two turnovers at our end of the field that gave them 14 points,” Holtz said. “As I told (our team), it's hard to spot a team like (LSU) 14 points, but there’s a lot of time to play and our opportunities will come. We just have to make the most of them when they come."
Tech’s comeback began with renewed energy on the first drive of the second half. The Bulldogs went 75 yards in 13 plays to pull within 24-14, a drive that energized the visitors. The key play was J'Mar Smith’s 30-yard completion to Adrian Hardy that gave Tech a first down at the LSU 16.
Tech picked up a first down at the LSU 4, but needed all four downs to get into the end zone. Three running plays put the ball just inside the 2, and Smith found running back Bobby Holly for a 1-yard TD pass on fourth down.
Tech held LSU scoreless on its two third-quarter possessions, and then put together another long scoring drive. This one began late in the third quarter, and ended in the fourth quarter when Smith found Hardy for a twisting 42-yard touchdown reception.
Just like that, Tech was within 24-21 with nearly 13 minutes to play.
LSU came back with a 70-yard touchdown drive, and then held Tech on downs on its next series.
Tech had moved from its 25 to a 4th-and-1 at the LT 46. LSU’s Ed Alexander and Glen Logan stopped Smith for no gain, and LSU used seven plays to cover the short field and score its final touchdown.
“It's just football,” Smith said. “You just have to play the cards you’re dealt sometime, and the cards didn’t fall in our favor. We had the momentum and we tried to do the best we could.”
In the first half, there were unforced turnovers that played a role, two in the first half that led to LSU touchdowns.
The first came late in the first quarter with Tech facing a 2nd-and-7 from its own 19. Smith threw a 13-yard completion to Hardy, who fumbled when he was hit by LSU safety Ed Paris. Devin White scooped up the fumble, and returned it 29 yards to the Tech 3.
From there, LSU used three plays to punch the ball into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The second turnover came midway through the second quarter at the Tech 25. Smith tossed a short pass to Rhashid Bonnette that led to a juggling act where three players tried to snatch the ball out of the air. Paris finally snagged the ball before it hit the ground at the Tech 28.
On the next play, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire took a pitch around left end for the Tigers' third touchdown. The LSU lead was 24-0, and Tech was fighting an uphill battle.
Tech outplayed LSU for much of the second half, and the performance left a hopeful mood in the Bulldogs' locker room after the game.
“Everybody is encouraging each other,” Smith said. “We know that we belong on the highest stage. We know that we can compete with anybody in the country.”