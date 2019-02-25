Going into Saturday’s key Southeastern Conference basketball game with then-No. 5 Tennessee, LSU coach Will Wade noted one big difference between his Tigers and the Vols.
Wade said an experienced Tennessee team that shared the 2018 SEC title with Auburn has routinely taken care of business when it had to, something he’s hoping his young team will learn to do soon.
Even after LSU's thrilling 82-80 overtime win on Saturday, Wade was thinking about the two home games that got away against Arkansas and Florida — who were both unranked.
“It doesn’t do much for you if you’re not consistent,” Wade said when asked about being in the national spotlight. “The problem hasn’t been getting up for the big games. … The problem is taking care of business at home. That's been the issue.
“When the lights are shining and the popcorn is popping, we’ve been pretty good.”
So, a higher level of consistency will be the goal for No. 13 LSU (22-5 Southeastern Conference) when it tries to at least retain a share of the league lead against Texas A&M (12-14, 5-9) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“Every game from here on out is going to be a big game,” Wade said Monday. “Every game will have high stakes and a lot will be on the line.
“Can you handle your business when you need to handle it? That’s where we’ve got to get drastically better, especially if we want to close it out and try to win the league.”
Wade picked a perfect time to deliver his message.
Texas A&M, which LSU blasted 72-57 on Jan. 30 in College Station, Texas, has rebounded from a 1-8 league start to win four of its past five games.
In addition to running into a team that’s suddenly playing better, it was unknown if the Tigers will have point guard Tremont Waters back on the floor.
Waters, who torched A&M for 36 points in their earlier meeting, missed the Tennessee game because of an undisclosed illness and Wade wasn’t sure if he’ll be ready for the rematch.
“He’s doing better; he was certainly better (Sunday) and I think he’s better today,” Wade said. “We’ll continue to get him checked out.
“But he’s progressing. … Whether or not he progresses to where he can play (Tuesday) night, I’m not sure yet. But he’s making good progress.”
If Waters can’t go, Wade will again call on freshman Javonte Smart after he proved to be more than capable against Tennessee.
Starting on short notice, Smart produced a career-high 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the big win.
Wade said the game was a huge confidence boost for Smart, who had come off the bench for the previous 13 games.
“He’s been great in our biggest games all season long, and this was no different,” Wade said. “I think it was a big boost for him. He’s full of confidence now, definitely not lacking. I think it was naturally just a next step for him.”
Smart scoring 29 points wasn’t as big a surprise as forward Naz Reid, LSU’s second-leading scorer, finishing with one point in what was the worst game of his college career. He misfired on all nine of his field-goal attempts and missed a free throw.
“It was just one of those days. … He had a couple of them go in and out, around and out, and it was just one of those crazy days that just happens,” Wade said. “You have those days where everything you throw up goes in and you can’t miss.
"Then, you have those days where everything you throw up misses. That’s just the way it is. He’ll respond the right way.”
Much like he hopes his team responds to what’s in front of it.
Four more wins would give the Tigers their first SEC title since 2009.
“It’s just game-by-game right now,” Wade said. “I don’t have to say a lot … our guys aren’t dumb. They know what’s out there.”
The basics
WHAT: Texas A&M at No. 13 LSU
WHEN: 8 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at Alabama, 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN)
Briefly
• LSU will be going for its 23rd win of the season. If successful, it will be the most wins for the Tigers since the 2008-09 team went 27-8 and claimed the SEC title.
• Kavell Bigby-Williams has seven double-doubles after getting 10 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's victory over Tennessee. LSU is 7-0 when he has a double-double.
• With a victory against Texas A&M on Tuesday night, LSU would sweep the home-and-home series between the two border rivals for the second consecutive year.
Probable lineups
Texas A&M (12-14, 5-9 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Wendell Mitchell 6-3 Jr. 13.4 2.3*
G Chris Collins 6-3 Sr. 0.9 1.3
G Brandon Mahan 6-5 So. 6.6 3.0
F Savion Flagg 6-7 So. 12.8 7.7
F Christian Mekowulu 6-8 Sr. 7.8 5.8
Key reserves
G TJ Starks 6-2 So. 12.6 3.5*
F Josh Nebo 6-9 Jr. 8.5 5.8
G Jay Jay Chandler 6-4 So. 7.9 3.2
* assists
LSU (22-5, 12-2 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.9 2.4*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.6 3.0
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.0 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.4 6.6
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.9 6.1
Key reserves
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.7 5.9*
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 7.5 5.5
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.5 4.1
* assists