LSU’s comeback season finally ran out of magic as the Tigers were dismantled by a superior No. 6-seed Ohio State team 79-64 in an NCAA tournament second-round game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Monday.

The three-seeded Tigers finished 26-6 under first-year coach Kim Mulkey after going 9-13 last season. The Big Ten co-champion Buckeyes (25-6) move in the Spokane Regional to play Texas on Friday.

The Buckeyes' stingy defense and 3-point shooting were too much to overcome as LSU fell behind by seven at the end of the first quarter and watched the deficit swell to 57-37 after three quarters.

With a crowd of 8,135 loudly cheering them on, LSU went to a press and tried valiantly to rally, scrambling to defend and diving on the floor for loose balls. But the Tigers could only get the deficit down to 11 on a layup by Awa Trasi with 2:39 left. LSU had two chances to cut the lead further but could not get the basket.

Khayla Pointer led LSU with 32 points in her final home game, but had to work hard for her points with 12 field goals on a season-high 30 attempts.

“It’s always hard when you get yourself in a hole,” Pointer said. “We played a great Ohio State team with great guards. We tried to make them hit tough shots. We fought to the end. We just came up short. We accomplished a lot of the goals we set. I’m very proud of this team.

“We couldn’t put the ball in the hole and that puts pressure on your defense. When we were scoring we were trading twos for threes.”

Jailin Cherry added 12 points, two assists and four steals, but second-leading scorer Alexis Morris was a non-factor in her second game back from a knee injury.

LSU post player Faustine Aifuwa also had a rough night, going scoreless in the first half with three turnovers and didn’t score until LSU was down 54-33 with 1:13 left in the third quarter for her only points. LSU shot 36.8% for the game (25 of 68)

The Buckeyes were led by Jacy Sheldon with 23 points, eight assists and three steals. Taylor Mikesell added 18 points and Rebeka Mikulasikova 12. Ohio State shot 48.2% for the game (28 for 58).

“What a great environment tonight," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “That was fun. Tough to play in but loud. I can only imagine when Kim continues to build what this place is going to sound like.”

“I thought we had a good mixture of our press and halfcourt defense. That’s probably the area we’ve grown the most this season. (On offense) we were able to get out in transition and get some great looks.”

LSU, making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018, led briefly at the beginning of the game, 8-4, but the Buckeyes scored the last 11 points of the quarter and broke the game open in the third. Ohio State made six 3-pointers in the first half and were 10 of 22 for the game.

Ohio State led 34-26 at the half and quickly pushed the lead into double digits to stay. Mulkey called a timeout after two scoreless possessions and the frustrations continued with a shot-clock violation out of the timeout.

The Buckeyes then went on a 13-2 run, capped by a 3-point basket by Mikesell. LSU tried to press but continued having trouble scoring and the lead swelled to 21 points at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers valiantly struggled to scratch their way back and cut the lead to 74-63 on a layup by Awa Trasi with 2:39 left, but never got the margin back to single digits.

“Our biggest goal was to withstand their runs and we knew they were going to have runs,” Mikesell said. “That was probably the loudest arena we’ve played in.”